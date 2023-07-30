EASTON — Registration is open for the Women and Girls Fund’s 11th annual Golf Day on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Talbot Country Club in Easton. Open to women golfers from beginners to veterans, the day features a morning skill development clinic, buffet lunch, and afternoon 9-hole scramble-style tournament.
Proceeds from the popular golf day will help fund grants to non-profit programs that benefit women and girls in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties. In 2023, the Fund distributed $57,221 to a range of local programs. Since 2002, the Women and Girls Fund, a component fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, has made grants totaling nearly $840,000.
“This event is a friend-raiser, fundraiser and lots of fun,” said Alice Ryan, Women and Girls Fund founder, event chair, and avid golfer. “The laughter and friendships that happen make the Golf Day one of the very best! We are incredibly grateful to our generous sponsors and players who, year after year, make it such a successful event.”
Talbot Country Club Head Golf Professional Marc Kimminau and his staff will teach clinics in the morning on putting, chipping and driving. Clinic space is limited to maximize participants’ experience.
After lunch, the women will split into foursomes and play a 9-hole “scramble” tournament, where every golfer will play every shot, from tee to green, from her foursome’s “best ball” position — giving every player, whether new or experienced, the chance to contribute to the team’s cumulative low score.
At the end of the day, refreshments will be served, and awards given to the winning players. Additionally, prizes will be given for the Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin contests and the winning ticket for the popular 50-50 Raffle will be drawn.
“I look forward to the Women and Girls Fund Golf Day all year long, it’s a highlight of our calendar! It’s a wonderful way to engage our sponsors, players, and volunteers and raise funds to support the Fund’s annual grants,” said Karen Kaludis, board president and event volunteer. “We also thank Talbot Country Club’s staff for always making our day on the club’s beautiful golf course a memorable occasion.”
The fee for Clinic, Lunch and 9-holes (with cart) is $175. For Lunch and 9-holes (with cart), the fee is $125. The event is rain or shine, and space is limited. Player registration deadline is Sept. 10. In addition, individuals and businesses are invited to become sponsors at three levels: $150 for “birdie” sponsors; $250 for “eagle” sponsors; and $500 for “station sponsors.” For more information, call 410-770-8347, email info@womenandgirlsfund.org, or visit www.womenandgirlsfund.org.
