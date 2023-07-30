Women and Girls Fund golf crowd 2022

It was a beautiful day for a record group of golfers at the 2022 Golf Day.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Registration is open for the Women and Girls Fund’s 11th annual Golf Day on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Talbot Country Club in Easton. Open to women golfers from beginners to veterans, the day features a morning skill development clinic, buffet lunch, and afternoon 9-hole scramble-style tournament.

  

