EASTON — The Women and Girls Fund of the Mid-Shore is accepting nominations for its annual Women and Girls Fund Award. Established in 2004, the award honors a community member from Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s or Talbot counties who has made outstanding professional or personal contributions towards addressing the needs of local women and girls.
Candidates for this award should have demonstrated leadership, vision, integrity, compassion, cooperation and generosity of time and talent in their efforts to improve the lives and opportunities of women and girls.
The 2021 Women & Girls Fund Award went to Julie Lowe of Easton for her commitment to and compassion for the mission of Talbot Interfaith Shelter. Lowe joined TIS’s Steering Committee in 2008 when the newly established cold weather shelter was an all-volunteer effort moving its entire operation between local churches every few weeks. She became executive director in 2014 when TIS opened a permanent year-round shelter, Easton’s Promise, in downtown Easton. And, now, TIS is ready to open the doors of a second permanent shelter, Evelyn’s Place, right next door to Easton’s Promise.
Under Lowe’s leadership, TIS created the successful and innovative S4 Program aimed at helping guests achieve sustainable change through rigorous case management, educational programming, and transitional housing. Upon receiving the Women & Girls Fund Award, Julie said, “I am both proud and humbled to be a part of helping people to overcome their challenges and build successful lives. It is my passion and my calling.”
The late Lois Duffy of Centreville and Chestertown was the first recipient. In succeeding years, the Women & Girls Fund has honored: the late Harriet Critchlow; Sandra King; Dr. Maria Boria; Sister Patricia Gamgort, OSB; Tracy Davenport; Sandra Redd; Sara Jane Davidson; The Hon. Karen Murphy Jensen; the 5 founders of For All Seasons Behavioral Health and Rape Crisis Center; Mary Lou McAllister; Diana Mautz; Kathy Weaver; Ellen Rajacich; Susan Stockman; Krista Pettit; and Carlene Wilson.
