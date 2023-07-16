CAMBRIDGE — As Ashley Davis, CEO of A Competitive Edge Consulting Agency, spoke to an audience Thursday morning about the challenges with and importance of balancing work life and home life, Davis’ 6-year-old son, DeKari Walker Jr., DJ for short, walked up and whispered in her ear.
He needed to use the bathroom.
Davis was one of four speakers at the Women to Watch Summer Speaker Series, PIVOT: Conversations to Spark Change, on Thursday at The Packing House in Cambridge.
“I’m a mom before anything,” Davis said. “Before the title, before coming to speak, I’m a mother.”
With the help of an audience member, DJ found the bathroom and Davis was able to continue speaking.
Balancing career and family while remembering to take care of oneself was the main topic of conversation at the panel discussion moderated by Lesa Lee, the chief clinical officer at For All Seasons.
“It’s important to know when to pivot,” Davis said. “When you’re overwhelmed (it’s important])to have someone say, ‘Stop because you’re going to literally wreck yourself or harm yourself or harm someone.’ But also, in the midst of that, realize that, under that pressure, diamonds can be made.”
Along with Davis, Susan Banks, director of Dorchester County Economic Development; Alisha Saulsbury, forensic mental health program manager at Mid Shore Behavioral Health Inc.; and Amanda Kidd, founder and owner of Beat the Rush Delivery and Four Eleven Kitchen, spoke at the event.
Saulsbury, who also is a trainer and consultant at National Center for Trauma-Informed Care, talked about the importance of “allowing yourself grace” and delegating.
“Don’t intrude on your own boundaries,” Saulsbury said. “There are going to be some days, some weeks where work is going to be the higher priority. You may have to do that. That’s part of the prioritizing of the lists. There are some times when it’s not.”
Kidd talked about how faith plays a role in her life. When Kate Richards, a wellness consultant in the audience, asked about the “sacrifice mentality” — or the idea that if you aren’t giving everything, you aren’t committed enough which women can experience in the workplace — Kidd spoke about the importance of leading by example.
“We cannot allow it to leave our lips, and it’s not something that we actually are living out,” Kidd said. “When you lead by example, it produces that ground for those seeds to flourish. Every time you speak after that, it’s water. And then you see the growth. And then you see that momentum. And then you reap the harvest of that.”
Banks made a mission of leading by example about 10 years ago, before she was in a leadership role.
“I missed out on a lot of my kids’ big events,” she said. “I hated it. I had to work. I told myself, if I ever get to a position where I get to make these choices, family first. And that goes for everybody that works for me as well.”
Banks said she tries to offer flexibility to her employees so that they have the opportunity to prioritize family.
Mercy Pinder, who came to support her friend and colleague Amanda Kidd, called the discussion “uplifting and encouraging.”
Richards, who was one of two audience members to ask questions after the panel discussion, said the event was an “incredible opportunity” and that she appreciated the format of it.
Along with the discussion panel, the event included a light breakfast, time for networking and the opportunity to take a professional headshot.
Near the end of the discussion, Banks called on leaders to support their employees.
“Women are seeing that you can do it both,” Banks said. “It’s difficult, but I think it is up to us as leaders to create an atmosphere where everybody feels everybody else can thrive.”
