EASTON — Talbot County Women’s Club is hosting an outdoor, life-sized Candy Land adventure fundraiser along with holiday crafts for kids, a chance to meet Queen Frostine, raffles and historic holiday tours on Friday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 28, at the Talbot County Women’s Club at 18 Talbot Lane in Easton.
The classic board game, Candy Land, will be brought to life in downtown Easton offering all ages a chance to navigate through a life-size, fun-filled journey playing games in magical areas such as the lollypop woods, peppermint forest, and gumdrop mountain. Travel past the gingerbread house and meet Queen Frostine. Participants gather winning tickets to turn in for special prizes. The fun continues inside the Women’s Club with holiday crafts for kids, raffles, historic holiday tours and more.
“We tried to make a special event for kids especially since they spent so much time inside last year with the pandemic,” said Nancy Lutes, club president. “Profits from this magical event will help support the many missions of the club.”
The event will run 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 26 and 27 and from noon to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 28. Rain dates are Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5. Tickets swill be sold at the event, and the cost is $6 per person. Children under 2 are free. Parking is behind Easton Post Office in the public parking lot.
The Talbot County Women’s Club was established in 1930 by a small group of Easton women joining together to serve the community through charitable initiatives. A registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the club continues to expand its tradition of giving with charitable work.
