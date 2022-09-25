EASTON — Working Artists Forum, based in Easton, welcomes eight new juried members to the organization. Founded in 1979 as a small group of 13 artists, WAF has a long history of affiliation with the Academy Art Museum, Easton. The Working Artists Forum became an independent, not-for-profit corporation on May 20, 1991, and still maintains close ties with the Museum.

