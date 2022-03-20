EASTON — Many Talbot County residents, as well as visitors to Talbot County, are familiar with Working Artists Forum for its summer annual art show, Local Color, held during and in partnership with the Avalon Foundation’s Plein Air Easton.
Membership to this juried organization extends beyond the limits of its home base in Easton, and includes artists working in various painting mediums. As an accomplished group of professionals, WAF has often expanded its art exhibit venues beyond the Eastern Shore area. This year, WAF has announced art shows scheduled across the state.
WAF has been invited to exhibit in May at the Columbia Art Center, located in the Long Reach Village Center, 6100 Foreland Garth, Columbia, Maryland from May 6 through May 29 with a show titled “Space...Shapes...Scapes”; in addition the show “Spark...Spirit...Soul” is to be held May 11 through June 26 at the Willow & Garden Galleries located at Quiet Waters Park, 600 Quiet Waters Park Road in Annapolis. These two shows will be followed by the WAF’s Local Color show in Easton from July 20 through July 24. The participating artists for Local Color will soon be announced, following the jurying process. This year’s juror is Mary Veiga, second place winner of Plein Air Easton 2021. The juried artists will be from the Delmarva area.
Moving ahead in 2022, as summer comes to a close and fall approaches, the art shows include the Center for the Arts in Ocean City in September; followed by an exhibit during Easton’s WaterFowl Festival in November; and the Talbot County Free Library show in Easton in December.
Betty Huang, president of WAF and the owner of Studio B art gallery located at 7B Goldsborough Street in Easton, encourages artists who are interested in membership to visit the WAF website for information on the procedures to apply before September.
