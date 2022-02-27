EASTON — Working Artists Forum sponsors the juried and judged art exhibit “Local Color” under the auspices of the annual Plein Air Easton Competition and Arts Festival. “Local Color” show dates are July 20-24, offering original two-dimensional art for sale by artists of the Delmarva Peninsula and WAF members who have been juried into the show.
Artists of the Delmarva Peninsula and WAF members are eligible. Artists who have been juried into Plein Air Easton are not eligible to apply.
Artists may enter images of their best original two-dimensional work, studio or plein air paintings, in the mediums of acrylic, watercolor, oil or pastels. All artwork must have been completed within the last three years and must have a sale price of no less than $275. Note that all paintings must be original and properly framed for the show. WAF reserves the right to remove paintings from the show that do not conform to the prospectus.
Entries will be accepted online until March 17. The Local Color Prospectus can be found on the Working Artist Forum website, www.workingartistsforum.com.
Acceptance notification will be by email no later than March 28.
“Local Color” will be held at Christ Church, Easton. The show is open to the public from Wednesday, July 20, through Sunday, July 24. Visit the WAF website for daily open hours.
WAF allocates a portion of each sale to support the Eastern Shore elementary school art programs.
Tim Kelly, grand prize winner, 2021 Plein Air Easton, is judge for the 2022 show. Mary Viega, second place winner, 2021 Plein Air Easton, is juror.
Awards will be announced and presented with a reception to follow at 1 p.m. on July 20 at Christ Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.