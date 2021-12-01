DENTON — One can master almost anything if willing to put the time and focus in. You could master cooking, rock climbing or chess. If you want a glimpse of mastery of form, check out the Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore (FACES) at 7 N. 4th street. It has brought a nationally touring exhibit of quilts, “200 Years of Solid Color Quilts: 1800-2000,” to its white gallery walls. The exhibit will remain in Denton until the end of December.
These are the best quilts in the nation, organizers say. Design, color, symmetry and a deep story and legacy are stitched into each one. The idea of the show is to use a historic quilt as a jumping off point for a new creation. It is a post modern approach to an art form with rich heritage.
“You were to make your own rendition of the quilt or some aspect of it, and it could be no larger than 45 x 45 inches. There were about 50 that submitted to the America Quilt Study Group, which is a national group. There were 20 that were chosen,” said Cathy Spence, secretary and treasurer of FACES. She is a self-proclaimed quilt historian although she does not quilt herself.
She caught the bug from her mother and grandmother, but in the last 15 years she started collecting quilts and doing historical talks. Spence said that Australia, another English colony, is a hot bed of quilting now.
“For four years they (the quilts) have been traveling. We are the last venue. They will be sent back to Texas and then back to the owners,” said Spence.
“You are seeing the best of the best here. This is the top end of the quilting community. They’re aren’t too many people who will see anything better,” she added.
Women couldn’t vote in the 1800s. They did not have much voice so they put messages into their quilts. Moral lessons and patriotic symbols are stitched in to the fabric. These quilts are texts to read. It takes a guide to really get them. Back in the 1800s fabric was really expensive. So you see a lot of whole cloth quilts especially in New England. Their favorite color? Cheddar — as in the sharp orange type.
Luckily FACES has a lot of dedicated quilt makers and historians to tell the story — like the fact that these are all solid color quilts. None of the fabrics have pre-made patterns. They are solid blocks of color. The whole show is about solid colors making patterns.
Baskets were a really common thing in the 1800s as far as quilting motifs go. They represent family, health, wealth, food. Another stylized shape to find in the exhibit is the pineapple. There are two Hawaiian quilts in the show.
There is a quilt that riffs on a floral pattern in an old quilt. Instead of copying it, the new artist took nine flowers and turned it into one pixilated one that clearly references the original in scale and color harmony. But it is utterly new and modern in its disintegration and recreation of the original form. It looks like a flower shown on an old TV screen.
It is called “Grace’s Favorite” and is a famous quilt in the quilting world. “The original has over 85,000 pieces of cloth stitched in. The new one only has 6,840 in it,” said Spence.
The attention to detail is practically obsessive. Tiny little triangles, half squares and squares make up the whole. If you stand back far enough, it comes into focus.
A big antique quilt from the 1800s in decent shape could sell for a couple thousand dollars. Mostly the creators don’t sell their work. They take about six months to make.
One distinction that takes a trained eye to see is whether a quilt is hand quilted or machine quilted. Before the artists in the show could lay one stitch, they had to start with historical research and become experts on the original quilt.
“What really got me about quilting was the women, this was their expression. As far as the antique quilts, women did not vote, did not participate in politics. They had to have some way of showing their art and to show their opinions on things. Like ‘Drunkard’s Path’ had a moral and reflected what was going on in their lives. What was around them in nature,” Spence said.
There are three parts to a quilt: the backing, the batting (cotton or wool) and the top piece.
These quilts are art. As such, they have eye-popping design and color. It will only take 20 minutes to see them all, but if you really want the low down, it is worth going through with one of the docents, who can provide the background story.
The exhibit runs through the end of December. FACES is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.