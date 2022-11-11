WYE MILLS — The 2022 Old Wye Lecture Series concludes with a presentation focusing on the underappreciated man who in the late 17th and early 18th centuries spearheaded the first major effort to establish libraries in the New World. That man was the Rev. Thomas Bray, indefatigable minister, philanthropist and commissary to the Province of Maryland. The lecture, to be given by Dr. Joseph Prud’homme of Washington College, will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the Parish Hall of Old Wye Church, 14114 Old Wye Mills Road in Wye Mills.

