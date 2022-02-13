QUEENSTOWN — The annual Wye Parish Books Café, canceled last year by the pandemic, returns to St. Luke’s Chapel, Queenstown, on Feb. 16. The sale of books and homemade food items will continue each day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., through Presidents’ Day, Monday, Feb. 21. A one-day clearance sale of books only will follow on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
As in the past, some 20,000 carefully sorted books will be offered at 90% or more off cover or market price. This year’s selection of books, donated by readers and collectors from all over the Mid-Atlantic region, may be the best in the 19-year history of the event. As one Books Café volunteer put it, “The pandemic kept the books from going out, but it sure didn’t stop them from coming in.”
The largest sections at Books Café are the alphabetized displays of current and classic fiction, hardcover and paperback, with special sections this year featuring mysteries and historical fiction. Running a close second in popularity is history, larger than ever with expanded offerings in American history and, as always, a wide range of titles in military history.
For younger readers, there is a large and varied collection in and adjacent to the Young People’s Room — everything from board books, picture books and easy readers to Newbery winners, popular series and science books. New this year are several shelves of teaching and parenting resource materials.
Two other categories with exceptional offerings in 2022 are local and regional and a first-time old and rare room, where hundreds of out-of-print books can be found at a small fraction of the prices many of these books are bringing on the internet. Other innovations this year are a section devoted to True Crime and a large selection of CDs and DVDs, priced at a dollar and $1.50 respectively.
While much remains the same or better at the 2022 Books Café, the lingering pandemic has required some changes to the event’s traditional format.
Once again there will be the delectable homemade food items that put the “café” in Books Café, but this year the food service will be entirely take-out, and the usual inside dining area will instead be given over to additional book displays. The cakes, cookies and other baked goods will still be on offer, and likewise the light meals, as tasty as ever, but tis year packaged in containers for home consumption.
Further, absent an unexpected warm spell when windows and doors can be thrown open to the outdoors, the tiresome but necessary masks will be advised for all visitors and staff, organizers said.
Finally, not COVID-related, because this is a sale for the community, sales to dealers are restricted, and the use of scanners is strictly prohibited.
For more information on Books Café, call the Wye Parish Office at 410-827-8484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.