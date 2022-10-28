Wye Parish Christmas Bazaar

Handcrafted shell ornaments like these are among the many unique gifts available at the Wye Parish Christmas Bazaar.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

WYE MILLS — The traditional Wye Parish Christmas Bazaar, interrupted in 2020 and 2021 by COVID-19, returns this year from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Old Wye Church in Wye Mills. Once again, Christmas shoppers will be able to find those bargain-priced, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts and decorations for which the Bazaar has been locally famous for more than half a century.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.