EASTON — Celebrating the 300th Anniversary of Old Wye Church in Wye Mills, Wye Episcopal Parish, in partnership with Washington College, is offering a public lecture on local Colonial religious structures.
The free lecture will be presented at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the Christ Church Parish Hall, 111 South Washington, Easton, followed by discussion and refreshments.
The presenter is architect-scholar Eric Anderson, and the title of his lecture is “Genius Loci: The Past, Presence and Future of Colonial Religious Architecture on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.”
Anderson will examine what it is that imbues old religious buildings with the unique “spirit of the place” that one experiences when he or she come into their presence. In exploring of this phenomenon, Anderson will discuss the development of Colonial religious architecture in the region, the present state of several important surviving examples, and the value of maintaining such structures today and for the future.
Anderson has designed a wide range of corporate, residential and religious projects over the past two decades and has taught architectural design studios at Georgia Tech, Auburn and other eastern U.S. institutions of higher learning. At Washington College, Anderson has co-taught the college’s course on Religion and Architecture.
The next presentation in the ongoing Wye Parish/Washington College lecture series will occur at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the Old Wye Church Parish Hall, 14114 Old Wye Mills Road, Wye Mills. The lecturer will be the widely published Washington College scholar of religion and culture, Dr. Joseph Prud’homme, speaking on the “Rev. Thomas Bray and Colonial Maryland: A Case Study in Religion and the Public Good.”
For more information about the lecture series, call Wye Parish, 410-827-8484.
