Wye River Upper School celebrates 20 years

On behalf of the Maryland General Assembly, Sen. Adelaide Eckardt presents an official recognition of Wye River Upper School’s 20 years of dedication to changing student lives. From left: WRUS Head of School Stephanie Folarin; WRUS founder Chrissy Aull; WRUS Board member Sen. Adelaide Eckardt; and WRUS Board Chair Alexa Seip.

 PHOTO BY EMMA MUMMA

CENTREVILLE — On Oct. 1, Wye River Upper School held its 20th anniversary gala at the Talbot Country Club in Easton. With 140 guests in attendance, the school raised more than $105,000 in net revenue — a WRUS record-breaking amount.

