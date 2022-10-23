On behalf of the Maryland General Assembly, Sen. Adelaide Eckardt presents an official recognition of Wye River Upper School’s 20 years of dedication to changing student lives. From left: WRUS Head of School Stephanie Folarin; WRUS founder Chrissy Aull; WRUS Board member Sen. Adelaide Eckardt; and WRUS Board Chair Alexa Seip.
CENTREVILLE — On Oct. 1, Wye River Upper School held its 20th anniversary gala at the Talbot Country Club in Easton. With 140 guests in attendance, the school raised more than $105,000 in net revenue — a WRUS record-breaking amount.
To help celebrate the school’s 20-year legacy of changing the lives of students who learn differently, the evening featured live music from the Gold City Band, a silent auction of seven exciting experiential items, and a “Glitz in a Glass” station where guests played the game of chance by choosing a champagne glass in hopes of winning an item of jewelry donated by Shearer the Jeweler. Guests enjoyed the delicious gourmet meal offerings led by the talented Talbot Country Club executive chef David Hayes and his team.
Midway through the event, board member Clayton Railey and long-time supporter Richard Tilghman lead a “Stop the Auction” to raise funds to support the school’s financial aid program. The goal of $50,000 was largely exceeded, with a total of over $64,000 raised. As part of Wye River’s mission, the school works to make its educational experience accessible for all students, no matter their walk of life or financial background.
WRUS Head of School Stephanie Borges Folarin said, “The warmth of the Eastern and western shores was on display on Oct. 1 as we celebrated our 20th anniversary. Honoring the people who’ve been supportive since Wye River opened its doors and toasting with our newer friends was a joy. Our community is filled with love, friendship and support. We are excited to share the next 20, 40, 60 years with this fantastic community.”
Proceeds from the event benefit the school’s mission to educate and serve the needs of students who learn differently due to dyslexia, ADHD, anxiety, high-functioning autism and more. The school’s program provides a well-rounded, rigorous, individualized curriculum that recognizes and develops each student’s strengths. WRUS offers an inclusive and uniquely supportive environment, enabling each student to thrive and grow socially and academically. WRUS enrolls students from 11 different Maryland and Delaware counties.
For 20 years, Wye River has been changing student lives by providing unique real-world experiences that bring students out of the classroom and into the community, making possible generous financial awards that open Wye River’s doors to all families and students, investing in project-based learning opportunities that allow students to engage in authentic inquiry, supporting the executive functioning needs of students and so much more.
Wye River Upper School shared its deepest gratitude for its generous sponsorships from the many community members.
