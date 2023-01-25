Local knitters and crocheters are invited to participate in yarnstorming at Adkins Arboretum. Sponsored in partnership with the Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore, yarnstorming features colorful yarn installations in trees around the Arboretum Visitor’s Center.
Photo by Kellen McCluskey
Photo by Kellen McCluskey
RIDGELY — Yarnstorming is back! For the fourth year running, Adkins Arboretum is partnering with the Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore to bring an exciting visual experience to the Arboretum grounds. Local knitters and crocheters are invited to help create an exhibit that lends color and whimsy to the trees around the Arboretum Visitor’s Center.
Also known as yarn bombing, guerrilla knitting, kniffiti, urban knitting and graffiti knitting, yarnstorming is an art form that employs crocheted or knitted yarn to add temporary beauty in a fun and surprising way. Fiber artists are invited to craft pieces to adorn a selection of native trees with everything from pompoms to needle felted animals to branch and trunk wraps. The exhibit will be on view Sunday, March 5, through Sunday, April 2, with a public reception on Sunday, March 12.
Yarn art will be installed Saturday, Feb. 25, through Saturday, March 4. All work must be safely reachable by an 8-foot ladder and must be free from glitter, wire, mesh, plastics, nails and tacks for the health of the Arboretum’s trees and wildlife. Work must remain on display through Sunday, April 2, and be removed by 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 9.
