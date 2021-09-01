EASTON — The YMCA of the Chesapeake will host a membership drive throughout the month of September and waive the $70 joining fee at all of its 11 locations on the Eastern Shore.
“With the start of a new school year, September is a great time to join, or rejoin, the Y and make a commitment to yourself, your family and your community,” said Jennifer Gill, YMCA of the Chespeake’s chief operating officer. “The Y is more than a fitness center, more than a pool, and more than a meeting space. It is a supportive community inspiring people of all ages, abilities and incomes to live healthier in mind, body and spirit.”
YMCA memberships not only provide access to a facility, but also support programs that strengthen our communities, support the organization’s programs and operations and ensure that no one is turned away from due to inability to pay.
YMCA of the Chesapeake memberships include access to all 11 YMCA of the Chesapeake locations from Elkton to Chincoteague as well as all Ys in Maryland and participating Ys across the country. Members also benefit from more than 300 land and water fitness classes, free “stay and play” child care while they work out and discounts on youth sports, swim lessons, day camps and other enrichment programs.
Through the Y’s Open Doors Program, no individual or family is turned away due to financial hardship, and membership fees can be reduced for those who qualify. The Open Doors Program is made possible through the generosity of members, volunteers and community donors through the Annual Campaign.
“As we continue to navigate the latest phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are dedicated to providing safe spaces for all members to reestablish a sense of connection, which we know is critical to the health and stability of individuals and our communities,” Gill said.
