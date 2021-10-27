DENTON — The Caroline County Family YMCA held a special Halloween event, the YMCA Spooktacular Tent-or-Treat, on Friday, Oct. 22, at the corner of Third and Market streets.
“The event started a little after 6 p.m., and we served around 250 children as they enjoyed an evening full of music, lights, sweets, and Halloween fun,” said Angel Perez, YMCA program coordinator.
In addition to For All Seasons providing decorations, the Y had 11 community partners — M&T Bank, Walgreens, Shore United Bank, Chesapeake Parties, Girl Scout Troop 363, Bay Country Cleaners, His Hope Ministries, Caroline County Public Library, Agee Family, YMCA Caroline Mentoring Project and a community member all sponsored decorated tents and provided treats for children.
“We are very happy and grateful for the community’s response to this event. We always try to offer different types of events that Caroline County families can enjoy. During this event they not only had the opportunity to receive sweets but also enjoy good music, lights and a special performance by the Oogie Boogie (a character from “The Nightmare Before Christmas”),” Perez said.
Three youngsters came away with a Domino’s Pizza gift certificate for “Best Costume.” Chesapeake Parties and Shore United Bank received Petco gift cards for “Most Creative Tent.”
“It’s always great to get out from the four walls of our YMCA and put on events like this to help youth to celebrate in a fun and safe environment; we work hard to always make that our goal and focus,” said Brian Byrnes, executive director.
“We are looking forward to next year’s YMCA Spooktacular Tent-or-Treat event,” Perez said.
