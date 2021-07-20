DENTON — The YMCA Caroline Mentoring Project is now a part of the National Quality Mentoring System. The National Quality Mentoring System provides mentoring programs with a system for assessing themselves against National Quality Mentoring Standards based on the fourth edition of the Elements of Effective Practice for Mentoring, as well as opportunities to receive a quality designation, training, and technical assistance to support improvements over time.
“The YMCA Caroline Mentoring Project is committed to meeting quality standards for mentoring that are safe and effective. We strive to follow the nationally recognized best practices, known as the Elements of Effective Practice for Mentoring, 4th Edition, and established by MENTOR: The National Mentoring partnership, to support quality youth mentoring relationships. To achieve these standards, The YMCA Caroline Mentoring Project is engaged in the 2-step National Quality Mentoring System (NQMS) process, a national continuous quality improvement process for mentoring programs, by completing a quality self-assessment and review facilitated by Maryland Mentor, and by completing quality improvement and innovation goals to further align its practice with evidence-based standards for mentoring programs” said Angel Perez, Program Coordinator.
In addition, the YMCA Caroline Mentoring Project will be offering various initiatives during the next school year, 2021-2022, such as: National Disability Mentoring Coalition, Mayor for Mentoring, Be the Change Community Project, Junior Mentors, and Middle School Group Mentoring.
"The NQMS allows us to continue to speak to the quality of youth mentoring programs and lend credibility to individual programs to attract resources and support. Families, volunteers, and funders can feel confident in participating in and supporting, a mentoring program that meets national quality standards" said Brian Byrnes, executive director.
If you want to know more about and/or join this program, offered free of charge to those participating, you can contact Perez at 410-479-3060 or email carolineymcamentoring@ymcachesapeake.org. This program is funded by the Caroline Human Services Council.
