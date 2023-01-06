EASTON — The YMCA of the Chesapeake will host a membership campaign throughout January and will waive the joining fee of up to $75 at all of its 11 locations on the Eastern Shore.
“With the start of this new year, we want to encourage everyone to join their local YMCA to focus on their health, family, and community in 2023,” said Robbie Gill, CEO of the YMCA of the Chesapeake. “Each year, we aim to provide support and opportunities that empower people and communities to learn, grow and thrive. Kick off the new year the right way by joining us today.”
YMCA memberships not only provide access to your local facility, but also support programs that strengthen communities and ensure that no one is turned away from the Y because of an inability to pay.
YMCA of the Chesapeake memberships include access to all 11 YMCA of the Chesapeake locations from Elkton to Chincoteague as well as all Ys in Maryland and participating Ys across the country. Members also benefit from more than 300 land and water fitness classes, free Stay & Play child care while they work out and discounts on youth sports, swim lessons, day camps, and other enrichment programs.
Through the Y’s Open Doors Program, no individual or family is turned away due to financial hardship, and membership fees can be reduced for those who qualify. The Open Doors Program is made possible through the generosity of members, volunteers, and community donors through the Annual Campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.