EASTON — The YMCA of the Chesapeake is partnering with YMCAs across the country for the national Reset Challenge. Beginning Feb. 13, the Y is encouraging members and non-members at nearly 100 Y locations to spend the next 21 days building one healthy habit that will improve their physical, mental, or spiritual health.
“Studies show that people who commit to healthier lifestyles are more successful when doing so with a partner or partners, and the YMCA of the Chesapeake is the place to find a supportive community and opportunities to achieve those goals,” said Robbie Gill, YMCA of the Chesapeake CEO. “If you were already thinking about making changes in the new year, but don’t want to do it alone, join the Rest Challenge by texting RESET to 844-889-6222.”
Y community members can build their own healthy habits, join or create virtual accountability groups, and play RESET Bingo every week to track their successes. They will also be entered to win $50 gift cards weekly, and a regional grand prize at the program’s completion. RESET isn’t only for Y members; non-members can also join RESET and receive free on-demand and live virtual content through Y360, and two guest passes per week.
To register and lean more, text RESET to 844-889-6222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.