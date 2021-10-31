YMCA of the Chesapeake launches 2021 annual campaign

EASTON — Last month, the YMCA of the Chesapeake launched its 2021 annual campaign at all 11 of its locations across Delmarva.
According to a news release, funds raised through the annual campaign support the organization’s programs and operations and ensure that no one is turned away due to inability to pay.
The YMCA has set a goal of raising $777,525 through this year’s campaign that continues through the end of the year.
Donations may be made to support the initiatives of a specific branch or designated toward the YMCA’s greatest need, the release states.
“Thanks to the generosity of our donors we have been able to provide more than 50,000 meals to children and families in our communities, provide child care for essential workers, launch virtual fitness classes and create a safe space for children to learn while schools operated remotely,” said Robbie Gill, CEO of the YMCA of the Chesapeake.
Over the past year, funds raised through the YMCA’s annual campaign supported additional efforts including: youth sports, fitness and health programs, swim lessons and mentoring programs.
Donations also have helped finance the Open Doors Program that ensures that no one is turned away from a YMCA membership or programming and services due to inability to pay, the release states.
“We cannot thank our donors enough for their continued support,” Gill said. “None of this would have been possible without a successful annual campaign.”
