EASTON — The YMCA of the Chesapeake has announced registration is open for 2023 youth summer camp programs at its Cecil County, Talbot County, Dorchester County, Kent County, Lower Shore, Queen Anne’s County, and Wicomico County locations. Parents can register on the YMCA of the Chesapeake website, and camp registration fees are waived through the month of March when the promo code “2023-Camp” is used while checking out.
YMCA of the Chesapeake day camps are centered around improving the well-being of children, with the programs focusing on three areas of development: friendship, accomplishment and belonging. Participating youth will have the opportunity to explore nature, find new talents, try new activities, gain independence, and make lasting friendships along the way.
“The Y offers a wide variety of programs ranging from athletics and arts to zip lines and canoeing that give children the opportunity to follow their passion or try something new,” said Robbie Gill, YMCA of the Chesapeake CEO. “The goal for our campers is to provide an unforgettable summer where our community’s youth can unplug and grow.”
YMCA summer camps are available for preschoolers, school-age children and teens. Most camps operate 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with before and after camp care available at no extra charge.
