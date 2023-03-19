YMCA Summer Camps

Explore nature, find new talents, try new activities and make new friends at YMCA Summer Camps.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The YMCA of the Chesapeake has announced registration is open for 2023 youth summer camp programs at its Cecil County, Talbot County, Dorchester County, Kent County, Lower Shore, Queen Anne’s County, and Wicomico County locations. Parents can register on the YMCA of the Chesapeake website, and camp registration fees are waived through the month of March when the promo code “2023-Camp” is used while checking out.

