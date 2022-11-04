Youth for Christ launches ‘We Believe in You(th)’ campaign

A variety of “We Believe in You(th)” swag is available.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

BALTIMORE — Metro Maryland Youth for Christ, in response to the hopelessness felt by many of today’s youth, is launching its inaugural “We Believe in You(th)” campaign from Nov. 14-18. The one-week campaign is designed to provide hope to young people in the region by telling them: We Believe in You! We Need You! We Believe in Your Future! We Value What You Have to Offer! Additionally, the campaign goal is to raise support to continue MMYFC services that help local youth in schools, urban, suburban and rural neighborhoods, and detention centers. Patterson High School in Baltimore, Celebree Schools across Maryland, Heritage Church of God in Severn, and Plaza Garibaldi Restaurant in Glen Burnie are among the numerous participating organizations and individuals.

