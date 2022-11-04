Youth for Christ launches ‘We Believe in You(th)’ campaign

BALTIMORE — Metro Maryland Youth for Christ, in response to the hopelessness felt by many of today’s youth, is launching its inaugural “We Believe in You(th)” campaign from Nov. 14-18. The one-week campaign is designed to provide hope to young people in the region by telling them: We Believe in You! We Need You! We Believe in Your Future! We Value What You Have to Offer! Additionally, the campaign goal is to raise support to continue MMYFC services that help local youth in schools, urban, suburban and rural neighborhoods, and detention centers. Patterson High School in Baltimore, Celebree Schools across Maryland, Heritage Church of God in Severn, and Plaza Garibaldi Restaurant in Glen Burnie are among the numerous participating organizations and individuals.
“Young people are craving authenticity and want to feel known. But the world in which they are living is pulling them apart digitally, socially, politically and spiritually. This season, wrecked by the effects of the pandemic, is no exception. Instead of feeling known, they are feeling detached, isolated, and anxious,” said Metro-Maryland Youth for Christ Executive Director Stephen Kaiss. “Every young person needs to know they are not alone and that someone is for them, especially now. Our hope, no matter what our differences, is that the Metro Maryland community will unify to proclaim We Believe in Youth.”
The We Believe in You(th) Campaign is mobilizing parents, guardians, grandparents, teachers, church members, community leaders, neighbors, and more, between Nov. 14-18, to:
• Post a video on social media, with #WBIYweek, declaring why they believe in the young person/young people in their home, community, church, school, neighborhood, etc.
• Call or write a note(s) to share why they believe in the young person/young people in their lives.
• Place We Believe in You(th) signs in front of their yards, schools, or businesses.
• Wear We Believe in You(th) T-shirts, hats, wristbands, buttons, stickers, etc.
For more than 75 years, Youth for Christ has reached out to young people who often feel overlooked to build relationships at pivotal moments by partnering with the local church and like-minded organizations. For more information or to participate in the “We Believe in You(th)” campaign, call Brooke Atkinson at 443-844-1230, email brooke.atkinson@mmyfc.org or visit www.mmyfc.org/event/we-believe-in-youth .
