Adkins Arboretum

Katherine Binder, “Hawthorn Berry Heart,” watercolor, gold paint over graphite underdrawing on paper, 24” x 18” unframed.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

RIDGELY — For Katherine Binder, art is a process that helps her understand the nature of the world around her. Stunning watercolors of birds of prey, rabbits and plants paired with human organs fill her show, “Zoetrope” (Wheel of Life/Life Turning), on view at Adkins Arboretum through Sept. 1. There will be a reception to meet the artist from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

  

