Queen Anne’s County Parks and Recreation encompasses parks, public landings, Blue Heron Golf Course and Bay Bridge Airport. It works with both the public and private sectors to plan, develop, maintain, preserve and enhance the county’s natural resources, open spaces and waterfront properties. These amenities serve to stimulate economic development by spurring development of hotels, restaurants, fishing charters, water activities, adventure tours and other ancillary uses of the county’s natural resources.

