Public water access is provided at two adjacent, but distinct sites. Centreville Wharf is located on Watson Road and is operated by the Town of Centreville. The wharf complex includes: a soft launch, for non-motorized vessels like kayaks and canoes, boat slips for rent, fishing area, playground equipment, picnic tables and a parking lot for cars only. Centreville Landing is located at 201 Front Street and is operated by the Queen Anne’s County Parks Department. The landing is open 24-hours and includes: a 26-foot wide boat ramp for motorized vessels, boat slips and a large paved lot for cars and trailers.
Blue Heron Golf Course in Stevensville is open year round on a first come basis. The fantastic, challenging, executive golf course, is close to Annapolis, Baltimore and DC.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Ferry Point Park
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
The Bay Bridge Airport is home to Chesapeake Sport Pilot.
Queen Anne’s County Parks and Recreation encompasses parks, public landings, Blue Heron Golf Course and Bay Bridge Airport. It works with both the public and private sectors to plan, develop, maintain, preserve and enhance the county’s natural resources, open spaces and waterfront properties. These amenities serve to stimulate economic development by spurring development of hotels, restaurants, fishing charters, water activities, adventure tours and other ancillary uses of the county’s natural resources.
A favorite of visitors and locals alike is the Cross Island Trail for biking and walking!
Ferry Point Nature Park and Terrapin Nature Park are two of the county’s most popular nature areas. Over the course of time, the use of these parks has evolved. The changes that have occurred have put a strain on the natural resources of the area. County officials are committed to bringing them back and to achieve that goal, must change and enforce the intended use of the area. With your help we can ensure that many generations can continue to enjoy our beautiful parks.
Matapeake Beach is the county’s only regulated beach. It is monitored by Maryland Health Beaches, a program that is monitored by Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE). If you are looking for a place to sunbathe, enjoy a little sand and water, Matapeake Beach is the place to go!
All our piers, nature parks and beach are open daily from sunrise to sunset. We do not allow alcohol or tobacco on any county properties including our parks and beaches. To learn more about our parks, trails, beaches, and piers follow the Parks and Recreation Department on social media @QACParksNRec or visit qac.org and search “parks”.
