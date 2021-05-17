EASTON — The effort is on to recruit local businesses to participate in a youth apprenticeship program.
The Talbot County Department of Economic Development and Tourism, Talbot County Public Schools and Maryland Department of Labor will hold a virtual orientation on the program on Wednesday, May 19. The program starts at 8 a.m.
“Our goal is simple,” says Jodie Colombo, School-to-Career facilitator for TCPS. “We want to recruit more local businesses to participate in our Youth Apprenticeship Program.”
The Talbot County Youth Apprenticeship Program partners local employers with students. High school juniors and seniors are eligible to work in career track occupations while earning both a fair wage and credits that count toward graduation.
Talbot County’s program is part of the Maryland Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship Maryland Program (AMP). The program also gives students the opportunity to get hands-on training and evaluate career options before investing in colleges or technical schools. Youth apprentices gain career skills and often have job experience when seeking employment after high school.
Students can start as early as the summer before their junior year and continue to graduation. The students work a minimum of 450 hours while receiving related educational training through their school and earning a wage.
Colombo works with local businesses to develop student work plans and recruit potential candidates, The Talbot program began in 2018. It has graduated eight students to date.
“Our program has produced talented, dedicated employees who graduate ready to work,” Colombo said. “Youth apprenticeships are a great way to develop a pipeline of talented, highly-skilled workers to help businesses grow.” Colombo can be reached at 410-490-4763 or jcolombo@talbotschools.org.
