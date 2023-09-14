CENTREVILLE CANDIDATE FORUM, 7 p.m., Planning and Zoning Room, Vincit Building, 110 Vincit St., Centreville. Candidates for Centreville Town Council will answer questions from the public. Presented by Queen Anne’s County League of Women Voters. Info lwvqac@gmail.com
YOGA CLASS, Trinity Cathedral, Miller Hall, 314 North Street & Goldsborough, Easton. Yoga with Suzie Hurley, 10 a.m. Intermediate, 11:45 a.m. Beginners. Info: 240-423-3706 or www.suziehurley.com.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
MORNING WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
THRIFT STORE & BOUTIQUE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 3 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
CAMBRIDGE FARMERS MARKET, 3 to 6 p.m., Long Wharf Park.
TACO BAR, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
LITE FARE, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $10. Community invited.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $15. Community invited.
SILK ALL-IN-ONE CHALK PAINT DEMO, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the Treasure Chest, 111 S. Morris St., Oxford. Cost: $10. Limit of six participants. Info: www.treasurechestoxford.com or 410-924-8817.
ROAD RALLY, 8 a.m. departure from Oxford Community Center, box breakfast, ride through the countryside to Massey Aerodrome followed by lunch. More information and registration at https://www.oxfordcc.org/.
UPPER SHORE GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY RESEARCH CENTER, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 12156 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. Also open by special request for out of town researchers; email usgsmd@yahoo.com.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 A.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
MUSEUM OF RURAL LIFE, 16 N. 2nd St., Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Explore the history of Caroline County through stories, many artifacts and exhibits. A docent is on hand for tours. Free admission. Info: carolinehistory.org or 410-479-2055.
ARTISANS ON THE CHOPTANK, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wharves of Choptank Visitor & Heritage Center, Denton. Food, artisans, DIY craft, flower bar, craft beer, music. Rain or shine. Free admission. Sponsored by Caroline County Chamber of Commerce.
SOUP ‘N WALK, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Adkins Arboretum. Theme: Sunny Meadows. Walk the meadows in search of golden brown grasses and yellow and purple flowers while watching and listening for bluebirds and dragonflies. Menu: 16-bean soup, Mediterranean quinoa salad, anadama oat corn bread, Pfefferneuse cookies. Cost: $25 for members, $30 for non-members. Early registration recommended. Visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 100.
WATERFOWLING AROUND, 5 to 6:30 p.m., stories of hunting in Talbot County told by local hunting guides at the Oxford Museum. Info: www.oxfordmuseummd.org.
DUCK IN FOR AN APPRAISAL, at the Oxford Museum, bring in a decoy or other waterfowl carving to learn more about it. Appraisal appointments required and can be scheduled at www.oxfordmuseummd.org. Cost: $10.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
CARDIO FUSION , 9 a.m., at the Martinak State Park Nature Center. Low-impact cardio workout combines body weight exercise and simple dance movements to upbeat music.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
MORNING WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
RIGHT TO LIFE MEETING, Caroline County Right to Life, St. Benedict Family Life Center, 4th Street behind the church, Ridgely. 7 p.m. Committees meet 6 p.m. Info: Tom Lough, 443-996-3024 or email Upcycle1atatime@gmail.com.
THRIFT AND CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Operated by volunteers of the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info 410-822-2031 or Facebook at The Bazaar.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Community invited. Eat in or carry out. Info: 410-822-9138.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
FURNITURE PAINTING CLASS, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., bring your own piece. Cost: $65, includes 4 oz. jar of paint. Limit of three participants. The Treasure Chest, 111 S. Morris St., Oxford. Info: www.treasurechestoxford.com or 410-924-8817.
MARINE CORPS LEAGUE, 7 p.m., third Wednesdays. Jason D. Mileo Detachment 1147 Marine Corps League. Meets at American Legion Jeff Davis Post 18, 2619 Centreville Road, Centreville. New members welcome. Transportation available. Info: 410-739-8553, leave message.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 21
MORNING STRETCH, 9 a.m., at Martinak State Park Amphitheater, improve your flexibility, core development and balance through exercises and yoga. Bring a yoga mat or towel. Inclement weather, meet in the nature center.
MEXICAN COOKING CLASS, 10 a.m. to noon, Oxford Community Center. Cost: $35, includes instruction and lunch. Menu includes gazpacho for the appetizer, shrimp ceviche for the main course and croissant bread pudding with Mexican chocolate for dessert. Limited seating. Reservations at https://www.oxfordcc.org/.
YOGA CLASS, Trinity Cathedral, Miller Hall, 314 North Street & Goldsborough, Easton. Yoga with Suzie Hurley, 10 a.m. Intermediate, 11:45 a.m. Beginners. Info: 240-423-3706 or www.suziehurley.com.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
MORNING WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
THRIFT STORE & BOUTIQUE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 3 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
CAMBRIDGE FARMERS MARKET, 3 to 6 p.m., Long Wharf Park.
TACO BAR, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
LITE FARE, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $10. Community invited.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 22
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $15. Community invited.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 23
CRABFEST, noon to 4 p.m., crabs, fish, chicken, hamburger, hot dogs. Eternal Life Ministries at Talbot County Agriculture Center, 10659 Hiners Lane, Easton. Early bird tickets, $55; $60 at the door. Contact: First Lady Hines, 410-714-1087; Nicole, 410-310-8013; Andrea, 4100-476-1757.-
UPPER SHORE GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY RESEARCH CENTER, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 12156 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. Also open by special request for out of town researchers; email usgsmd@yahoo.com.
CORDOVA DAY, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cordova Fire Hall, sponsored by Cordova Community Historical Society. Many vendors from Cordova and Chapel District will display and sell homemade goods. Historical displays. Cordova Firemen’s Association will host an open house. Lunch and ice cream available for purchase. Info: 410-924-8296 or cordovahistoricalsociety@gmail.com.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 24
CHAMPIONSHIP JOUST, 1 p.m., at the Tuckahoe Equestrian Center, 619 Crouse Mill Road, Queen Anne, sponsored by the Eastern Shore Jousting Association. Open to the public to watch. Bring your own chairs. Info: Diane Sherwood, 410-310-7945.
BIG TREE HUNT, 1 p.m., an ecology walk, guided by Jim Bardsley. The walk begins at Martinak State Park Nature Center. Walks are free to the public.
MONDAY, SEPT. 25
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 26
CARDIO FUSION , 9 a.m., at the Martinak State Park Nature Center. Low-impact cardio workout combines body weight exercise and simple dance movements to upbeat music.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
MORNING WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27
THRIFT AND CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Operated by volunteers of the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info 410-822-2031 or Facebook at The Bazaar.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Community invited. Eat in or carry out. Info: 410-822-9138.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
FALL CLASS, 5:30 p.m., Martinak State Park Nature Center. Learn how to paint on glass while making a delightful scarecrow, through guided instruction. Cost: $15, includes all materials as well as light refreshments. Reserve your seat by sending $15 through Venmo to @fundrainingomicron. No venmo, call or text 410-924-1529 for reservations and alternate payment. All proceeds benefit the ADK Omicron future teacher scholarship.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 28
MORNING STRETCH, 9 a.m., at Martinak State Park Amphitheater, improve your flexibility, core development and balance through exercises and yoga. Bring a yoga mat or towel. Inclement weather, meet in the nature center.
YOGA CLASS, Trinity Cathedral, Miller Hall, 314 North Street & Goldsborough, Easton. Yoga with Suzie Hurley, 10 a.m. Intermediate, 11:45 a.m. Beginners. Info: 240-423-3706 or www.suziehurley.com.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
MORNING WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
THRIFT STORE & BOUTIQUE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 3 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
CAMBRIDGE FARMERS MARKET, 3 to 6 p.m., Long Wharf Park.
TACO BAR, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
LITE FARE, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $10. Community invited.
BEGINNER CHALK MINERAL PAINT CLASS, 5:30 to 8 p.m., at the Treasure Chest, 111 S. Morris St., Oxford. Cost: $45, all materials provided. Limit of three participants. Info: www.treasurechestoxford.com or call 410-924-8817.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 29
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $15. Community invited.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 30
BOOK SALE, 9 a.m. to noon, Oxford Library, Market Street, Oxford. Rain date Oct. 1.
UPPER SHORE GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY RESEARCH CENTER, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 12156 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. Also open by special request for out of town researchers; email usgsmd@yahoo.com.
AUTUMN CRAFT SHOW AND SALE, 9 a.m.to 4 p.m., Oxford Fire House. Info: https://www.ofcamd.net/.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 A.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
MUSEUM OF RURAL LIFE, 16 N. 2nd St., Denton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Explore the history of Caroline County through stories, many artifacts and exhibits. A docent is on hand for tours. Free admission. Info: carolinehistory.org or 410-479-2055.
MONDAY, OCT. 2
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
GROCERY BINGO, Cordova Firehall. Doors open at 5:45; games begin at 6:30. Refreshments available for purchase. Info: Cathie at 410-924-6535.
TUESDAY, OCT. 3
CARDIO FUSION , 9 a.m., at the Martinak State Park Nature Center. Low-impact cardio workout combines body weight exercise and simple dance movements to upbeat music.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
MORNING WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4
THRIFT AND CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Operated by volunteers of the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info 410-822-2031 or Facebook at The Bazaar.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Community invited. Eat in or carry out. Info: 410-822-9138.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THURSDAY, OCT. 5
YOGA CLASS, Trinity Cathedral, Miller Hall, 314 North Street & Goldsborough, Easton. Yoga with Suzie Hurley, 10 a.m. Intermediate, 11:45 a.m. Beginners. Info: 240-423-3706 or www.suziehurley.com.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
MORNING WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
THRIFT STORE & BOUTIQUE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 3 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
CAMBRIDGE FARMERS MARKET, 3 to 6 p.m., Long Wharf Park.
TACO BAR, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
LITE FARE, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $10. Community invited.
FRIDAY, OCT. 6
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $15. Community invited.
SATURDAY, OCT. 7
DELMARVA CHICKEN FESTIVAL, 1 to 7 p.m., Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, celebrating 100 years of growing chickens on Delmarva. Hosted by Delmarva Chicken Association. Free admission.
MONDAY, OCT. 9
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
SATURDAY, OCT. 14
UPPER SHORE GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY RESEARCH CENTER, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 12156 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. Also open by special request for out of town researchers; email usgsmd@yahoo.com.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 A.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
SUNDAY, OCT. 15
FALL HARVEST FEST, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Talbot Agriculture and Education Center, 10659 Hiners Lane, Easton. Info: www.talbotagcenter.org. Rain date: Oct. 22.
MONDAY, OCT. 16
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, OCT. 17
RIGHT TO LIFE MEETING, Caroline County Right to Life, St. Benedict Family Life Center, 4th Street behind the church, Ridgely. 7 p.m. Committees meet 6 p.m. Info: Tom Lough, 443-996-3024 or email Upcycle1atatime@gmail.com.
SATURDAY, OCT. 21
UPPER SHORE GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY RESEARCH CENTER, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 12156 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. Also open by special request for out of town researchers; email usgsmd@yahoo.com.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 A.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
Soup ’n Walk, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Adkins Arboretum. Theme: Dazzling Fall Color. Listen for migrating birds and woodpeckers while watching for changing color on red and orange sweet gum, sassafras, tupelo, sumac, dogwood, yellow paw paw, hickory, beech and tulip trees. Menu: minestrone, colorful crunchy coleslaw, wheat bread with seeds, pumpkin spice bars with lemon. Cost: $25 for members, $30 for non-members. Early registration recommended. Visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 100.
MONDAY, OCT. 23
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
SATURDAY, OCT. 28
UPPER SHORE GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY RESEARCH CENTER, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 12156 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. Also open by special request for out of town researchers; email usgsmd@yahoo.com.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 A.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
SUNDAY, OCT. 29
EQUINE TACK SWAP AND SALE, 9 .am. to 2 p.m., at the Caroline County 4-H Park, 8230 Detour Road, Denton, sponsored by the Trailblazers 4-H Club. Spaces are $25 each and include a table and two chairs. Proceeds from sale of spaces will benefit the 4-H Club’s programs including scholarships, club needs, field trips, leadership and service learning activities. Info: Karen A. Callahan at 410-310-8934 or eventswithkaren@gmail.com.
MONDAY, OCT. 30
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
SATURDAY, NOV. 4
UPPER SHORE GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY RESEARCH CENTER, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 12156 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. Also open by special request for out of town researchers; email usgsmd@yahoo.com.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 A.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
MONDAY, NOV. 6
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
GROCERY BINGO, Cordova Firehall. Doors open at 5:45; games begin at 6:30. Refreshments available for purchase. Info: Cathie at 410-924-6535.
SATURDAY, NOV. 11
CRAFT SHOW, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Queen Anne-Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Company, 13512 First Street, Queen Anne. Crafters only. Tables: $20 each for a 6 foot table and two chairs inside the firehouse. Each crafter is asked to donate one item for door prize drawings.Questions should be directed to Dolly Starkey Taylor by email stars251.ds@gmail.com or by phone / text at 410-920-9146.
SATURDAY, NOV. 18
UPPER SHORE GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY RESEARCH CENTER, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 12156 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. Also open by special request for out of town researchers; email usgsmd@yahoo.com.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 A.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
INDOOR HOLIDAY BAZAAR, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Caroline County 4-H Park, 8230 Detour Road, Denton, to benefit the Dorchester County 4-H Program. Info: Karen A. Callahan at 410-479-0565 or email at 4hbazaar@gmail.com.
Soup ’n Walk, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Adkins Arboretum. Theme: Autumn Harvest. Hunt for nutritious berries, nuts and seeds and check for signs of beaver. Menu: spicy sweet potato soup, broccoli carrot raisin salad, pumpernickel bread, yellow cake with apple cranberry sauce. Cost: $25 for members, $30 for non-members. Early registration recommended. Visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 100.
SATURDAY, DEC. 2
UPPER SHORE GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY RESEARCH CENTER, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 12156 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. Also open by special request for out of town researchers; email usgsmd@yahoo.com.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 A.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
ARTISANS ON THE CHOPTANK, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wharves of Choptank Visitor & Heritage Center, Denton. Food, artisans, DIY craft, flower bar, craft beer, music. Rain or shine. Free admission. Sponsored by Caroline County Chamber of Commerce.
MONDAY, DEC. 4
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
Grocery Bingo, Cordova Firehall. Doors open at 5:45; games begin at 6:30. Refreshments available for purchase. Info: Cathie at 410-924-6535.
SATURDAY, DEC. 9
UPPER SHORE GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY RESEARCH CENTER, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 12156 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. Also open by special request for out of town researchers; email usgsmd@yahoo.com.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 A.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
