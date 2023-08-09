WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out. Info: 410-822-9138.
Sign Painting and Transfers, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Treasure Chest, 111 S. Morris St., Oxford. Learn how to paint a sign with and apply a decorative transfer. All materials provided. Limit 4 students. Cost: $36, Info: www.treasurechestoxford.com or call 410-924-8817.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THURSDAY, AUG. 10
YOGA CLASS, Trinity Cathedral, Miller Hall, 314 North Street & Goldsborough, Easton. Yoga with Suzie Hurley, 10 a.m. Intermediate, 11:45 a.m. Beginners. Info: 240-423-3706 or www.suziehurley.com.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
THRIFT STORE & BOUTIQUE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 3 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
Cambridge Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m., Long Wharf Park.
TACO BAR, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
LITE FARE, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $10. Community invited.
Baywater Animal Rescue Ribbon Cutting, 5:30 p.m., 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge. Opening of the Bacon Family Adoption Center.
FRIDAY, AUG. 11
Federalsburg Museum, 100 Covey-Williams Alley, behind the Federalsburg Town Hall, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission; donations gratefully accepted.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
Exhibit, “From Colonial Past to Present, Oxford in Business,” 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday, last chance, exhibit closes Aug. 11, Oxford Museum, 101 S. Morris St., Oxford. Info: www.oxfordmuseummd.org.
Joust, 5 p.m., at the Queen Anne’s County Fair, 105 Dulin Clark Road, Centreville, sponsored by Eastern Shore Jousting Association. Jousting is Maryland’s Official State Sport. Open to the public to watch. Gate admission benefits the Fair. Bring your own chairs. Info: contact Karen A. Callahan at 410-310-8934.
Friday Night Dinner, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $15. Open to the public.
HALF RACK RIB DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
SATURDAY, AUG. 12
Peach Festival, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Preston Fire Hall, 3680 Choptank Road. Local peaches, soft crab sandwiches, scrapple sandwiches, burgers, ice cream, peach milkshakes, peach cobblers and bake table. Crafters and vendors and children’s activity table. This inside event is sponsored by Preston Bethesda United Methodist Church. Info: office@prestonBethesdaUmc.org or 410-673-7538.
Upper Shore Genealogical Society Research Center, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 12156 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. Also open by special request for out of town researchers; email usgsmd@yahoo.com.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 A.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
Book Signing, noon to 2 p.m., Donna Andrews signs “Birder She Wrote” at Mystery Loves Company, 202 S. Morris St., Oxford. Info: 410-226-0010.
Happy Hour Summer Concert, 5 to 7 p.m., featuring Rising Tide at Oxford Community Center. Tickets $10. Purchase online at www.oxfordcc.org under Events.
Memories and Musings: St Paul’s Church Restoration and Rejuvenation , 5 to 6:30 p.m., Oxford Museum. RSVP to theoxfordmuseum@gmail.com.
SUNDAY, AUG. 13
PANCAKE BREAKFAST, 8 to 11 a.m., Oxford Volunteer Fire Department.
WATERMEN’S APPRECIATION DAY, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, St. Michaels. Boat docking contest, steamed crabs, live music, family activities and more. Silent auction to benefit the Talbot Watermen Association. Tickets are $19 for adults 18 to 64, $16 for seniors (65+), college students (with ID) and retired military members; $10 for active military members, and $8 for children 6 to 17. Children 5 and under admitted free. Members receive discounts.
Queen Anne’s County Joust, 4 p.m., at the Tuckahoe Equestrian Center, 619 Crouse Mill Road, Queen Anne, sponsored by the Eastern Shore Jousting Association. Open to the public to watch. Bring your own chairs. Info: contact Diane Sherwood at 410-310-7945.
MONDAY, AUG. 14
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, AUG. 15
HEALING THROUGH YOGA, 8:45 to 9:45 a.m., at Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. No Fee. A weekly yoga class to help find strength in the grieving process. For anyone grieving the death of a loved one. Taught by Leslie Orndoff, RYT. No prior yoga experience necessary. Registration required: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
RIGHT TO LIFE MEETING, Caroline County Right to Life, St. Benedict Family Life Center, 4th Street behind the church, Ridgely. 7 p.m. Committees meet 6 p.m. Info: Tom Lough, 443-996-3024 or email Upcycle1atatime@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out. Info: 410-822-9138.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
H.E.A.R.T.S. SUPPORT GROUP, 5 to 6 p.m., at Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. No Fee. H.E.A.R.T.S. stands for “Helping Empty Arms Recover Through Sharing” (Infant and Perinatal Loss). For anyone who has lost a pregnancy at any stage or an infant in up to the first year of life are invited to attend this group to share their story and receive support. Info: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
MARCH FOR JESUS, 6 p.m., Denton, countywide community prayer march for peace and Summerfest. Line up in St. Luke’s UM Church parking lot at 6 p.m. and march to courthouse. 6:20 to 7 p.m. Prayer, praise and fellowship at the courthouse. Sponsored by Caroline County Clergy and Laity.
CHILD LOSS SUPPORT GROUP, 7 to 8 p.m., at Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, for parents who have experienced the death of a child of any age. No fee. Info: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
THURSDAY, AUG. 17
YOGA CLASS, Trinity Cathedral, Miller Hall, 314 North Street & Goldsborough, Easton. Yoga with Suzie Hurley, 10 a.m. Intermediate, 11:45 a.m. Beginners. Info: 240-423-3706 or www.suziehurley.com.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
THRIFT STORE & BOUTIQUE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 3 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
Cambridge Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m., Long Wharf Park.
TACO BAR, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
LITE FARE, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $10. Community invited.
FRIDAY, AUG. 18
Federalsburg Museum, 100 Covey-Williams Alley, behind the Federalsburg Town Hall, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission; donations gratefully accepted.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
Friday Night Dinner, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $15. Open to the public.
FRIED CHICKEN DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
CAROLINE SUMMERFEST, 5 to 9 p.m., free family festival in historic Denton. Theme: Back to Bedrock. Live music, food and craft vendors, rec-creations, bounce rides, strolling entertainers. Car show.
SATURDAY, AUG. 19
Upper Shore Genealogical Society Research Center, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 12156 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. Also open by special request for out of town researchers; email usgsmd@yahoo.com.
SPANISH CHILDBIRTH AND PARENT EDUCATION PROGRAM, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Health Education Center at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center, 219 S. Washington St., Easton. Class will be taught in Spanish by a Spanish-speaking Labor and Delivery nurse educator. Topics will include signs of labor, stages of labor, contractions, comfort techniques and pain management, positions, medical procedures and recovery. To register, call 410-822-1000, ext. 5200, and leave your name, email address, phone number and the name and date of this course.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 A.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
CAROLINE SUMMERFEST, 5 to 9 p.m., free family festival in historic Denton. Theme: Back to Bedrock. Live music, food and craft vendors, rec-creations, bounce rides, strolling entertainers. Fireworks.
MONDAY, AUG. 21
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, AUG. 22
HEALING THROUGH YOGA, 8:45 to 9:45 a.m., at Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. No Fee. A weekly yoga class to help find strength in the grieving process. For anyone grieving the death of a loved one. Taught by Leslie Orndoff, RYT. No prior yoga experience necessary. Registration required: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
MONTHLY GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP, 5 to 6 p.m., at Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. No Fee. A grief support group for anyone who has experienced the death of loved one. Info: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out. Info: 410-822-9138.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THURSDAY, AUG. 24
YOGA CLASS, Trinity Cathedral, Miller Hall, 314 North Street & Goldsborough, Easton. Yoga with Suzie Hurley, 10 a.m. Intermediate, 11:45 a.m. Beginners. Info: 240-423-3706 or www.suziehurley.com.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
THRIFT STORE & BOUTIQUE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 3 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
Cambridge Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m., Long Wharf Park.
TACO BAR, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
LITE FARE, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $10. Community invited.
FRIDAY, AUG. 25
Federalsburg Museum, 100 Covey-Williams Alley, behind the Federalsburg Town Hall, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission; donations gratefully accepted.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
Friday Night Dinner, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $15. Open to the public.
SHRIMP SALAD DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
Upper Shore Genealogical Society Research Center, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 12156 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. Also open by special request for out of town researchers; email usgsmd@yahoo.com.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 A.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
Crab Skiff Races, noon, at the Strand, Smith Island Crab Skiff Association.
MONDAY, AUG. 28
CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP, noon to 1 p.m., at Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. No Fee. Share ideas and find solutions to the challenging issue of caring for a loved one. Info: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, AUG. 29
HEALING THROUGH YOGA, 8:45 to 9:45 a.m., at Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. No Fee. A weekly yoga class to help find strength in the grieving process. For anyone grieving the death of a loved one. Taught by Leslie Orndoff, RYT. No prior yoga experience necessary. Registration required: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30
Painting Class, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bring Your Own Piece Furniture, at The Treasure Chest, 111 S. Morris St., Oxford. Cost: $65, includes 4 oz. jar of paint. Limit of three participants. For more information or sign up, go to www.treasurechestoxford.com or call 410-924-8817.
THURSDAY, AUG. 31
YOGA CLASS, Trinity Cathedral, Miller Hall, 314 North Street & Goldsborough, Easton. Yoga with Suzie Hurley, 10 a.m. Intermediate, 11:45 a.m. Beginners. Info: 240-423-3706 or www.suziehurley.com.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
THRIFT STORE & BOUTIQUE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 3 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
Cambridge Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m., Long Wharf Park.
TACO BAR, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
LITE FARE, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $10. Community invited.
MONDAY, SEPT. 4
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
Grocery Bingo, Cordova Firehall. Doors open at 5:45; games begin at 6:30. Refreshments available for purchase. Info: Cathie at 410-924-6535.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 5
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 7
YOGA CLASS, Trinity Cathedral, Miller Hall, 314 North Street & Goldsborough, Easton. Yoga with Suzie Hurley, 10 a.m. Intermediate, 11:45 a.m. Beginners. Info: 240-423-3706 or www.suziehurley.com.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
THRIFT STORE & BOUTIQUE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 3 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
Cambridge Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m., Long Wharf Park.
TACO BAR, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
LITE FARE, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $10. Community invited.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
Upper Shore Genealogical Society Research Center, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 12156 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. Also open by special request for out of town researchers; email usgsmd@yahoo.com.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 A.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
Soup ’n Walk, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Adkins Arboretum. Theme: Sunny Meadows. Walk the meadows in search of golden brown grasses and yellow and purple flowers while watching and listening for bluebirds and dragonflies. Menu: 16-bean soup, Mediterranean quinoa salad, anadama oat corn bread, Pfefferneuse cookies. Cost: $25 for members, $30 for non-members. Early registration recommended. Visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 100.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 19
RIGHT TO LIFE MEETING, Caroline County Right to Life, St. Benedict Family Life Center, 4th Street behind the church, Ridgely. 7 p.m. Committees meet 6 p.m. Info: Tom Lough, 443-996-3024 or email Upcycle1atatime@gmail.com.SATURDAY, SEPT. 23
Upper Shore Genealogical Society Research Center, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 12156 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. Also open by special request for out of town researchers; email usgsmd@yahoo.com.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 30
Upper Shore Genealogical Society Research Center, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 12156 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. Also open by special request for out of town researchers; email usgsmd@yahoo.com.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 A.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
MONDAY, OCT. 2
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
Grocery Bingo, Cordova Firehall. Doors open at 5:45; games begin at 6:30. Refreshments available for purchase. Info: Cathie at 410-924-6535.
SATURDAY, OCT. 7
Delmarva Chicken Festival, 1 to 7 p.m., Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, celebrating 100 years of growing chicken on Delmarva. Hosted by Delmarva Chicken Association. Admission is free.
SATURDAY, OCT. 14
Upper Shore Genealogical Society Research Center, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 12156 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. Also open by special request for out of town researchers; email usgsmd@yahoo.com.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 A.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, OCT. 17
RIGHT TO LIFE MEETING, Caroline County Right to Life, St. Benedict Family Life Center, 4th Street behind the church, Ridgely. 7 p.m. Committees meet 6 p.m. Info: Tom Lough, 443-996-3024 or email Upcycle1atatime@gmail.com.
SATURDAY, OCT. 21
Upper Shore Genealogical Society Research Center, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 12156 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. Also open by special request for out of town researchers; email usgsmd@yahoo.com.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 A.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
Soup ’n Walk, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Adkins Arboretum. Theme: Dazzling Fall Color. Listen for migrating birds and woodpeckers while watching for changing color on red and orange sweet gum, sassafras, tupelo, sumac, dogwood, yellow paw paw, hickory, beech and tulip trees. Menu: minestrone, colorful crunchy coleslaw, wheat bread with seeds, pumpkin spice bars with lemon. Cost: $25 for members, $30 for non-members. Early registration recommended. Visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 100.
SATURDAY, OCT. 28
Upper Shore Genealogical Society Research Center, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 12156 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. Also open by special request for out of town researchers; email usgsmd@yahoo.com.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 A.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
SATURDAY, NOV. 4
Upper Shore Genealogical Society Research Center, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 12156 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. Also open by special request for out of town researchers; email usgsmd@yahoo.com.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 A.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
MONDAY, NOV. 6
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
Grocery Bingo, Cordova Firehall. Doors open at 5:45; games begin at 6:30. Refreshments available for purchase. Info: Cathie at 410-924-6535.
SATURDAY, NOV. 18
Upper Shore Genealogical Society Research Center, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 12156 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. Also open by special request for out of town researchers; email usgsmd@yahoo.com.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 A.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
Soup ’n Walk, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Adkins Arboretum. Theme: Autumn Harvest. Hunt for nutritious berries, nuts and seeds and check for signs of beaver. Menu: spicy sweet potato soup, broccoli carrot raisin salad, pumpernickel bread, yellow cake with apple cranberry sauce. Cost: $25 for members, $30 for non-members. Early registration recommended. Visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 100.
SATURDAY, DEC. 2
Upper Shore Genealogical Society Research Center, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 12156 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. Also open by special request for out of town researchers; email usgsmd@yahoo.com.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 A.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
MONDAY, DEC. 4
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
Grocery Bingo, Cordova Firehall. Doors open at 5:45; games begin at 6:30. Refreshments available for purchase. Info: Cathie at 410-924-6535.
SATURDAY, DEC. 9
Upper Shore Genealogical Society Research Center, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 12156 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. Also open by special request for out of town researchers; email usgsmd@yahoo.com.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 A.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
