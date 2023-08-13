SUNDAY, AUG. 13
PANCAKE BREAKFAST, 8 to 11 a.m., Oxford Volunteer Fire Department.
WATERMEN’S APPRECIATION DAY, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, St. Michaels. Boat docking contest, steamed crabs, live music, family activities and more. Silent auction to benefit the Talbot Watermen Association. Tickets are $19 for adults 18 to 64, $16 for seniors (65+), college students (with ID) and retired military members; $10 for active military members, and $8 for children 6 to 17. Children 5 and under admitted free. Members receive discounts.
Queen Anne’s County Joust, 4 p.m., at the Tuckahoe Equestrian Center, 619 Crouse Mill Road, Queen Anne, sponsored by the Eastern Shore Jousting Association. Open to the public to watch. Bring your own chairs. Info: contact Diane Sherwood at 410-310-7945.
MONDAY, AUG. 14YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, AUG. 15HEALING THROUGH YOGA, 8:45 to 9:45 a.m., at Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. No Fee. A weekly yoga class to help find strength in the grieving process. For anyone grieving the death of a loved one. Taught by Leslie Orndoff, RYT. No prior yoga experience necessary. Registration required: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
RIGHT TO LIFE MEETING, Caroline County Right to Life, St. Benedict Family Life Center, 4th Street behind the church, Ridgely. 7 p.m. Committees meet 6 p.m. Info: Tom Lough, 443-996-3024 or email Upcycle1atatime@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out. Info: 410-822-9138.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
H.E.A.R.T.S. SUPPORT GROUP, 5 to 6 p.m., at Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. No Fee. H.E.A.R.T.S. stands for “Helping Empty Arms Recover Through Sharing” (Infant and Perinatal Loss). For anyone who has lost a pregnancy at any stage or an infant in up to the first year of life are invited to attend this group to share their story and receive support. Info: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
MARCH FOR JESUS, 6 p.m., Denton, countywide community prayer march for peace and Summerfest. Line up in St. Luke’s UM Church parking lot at 6 p.m. and march to courthouse. 6:20 to 7 p.m. Prayer, praise and fellowship at the courthouse. Sponsored by Caroline County Clergy and Laity.
CHILD LOSS SUPPORT GROUP, 7 to 8 p.m., at Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, for parents who have experienced the death of a child of any age. No fee. Info: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
THURSDAY, AUG. 17YOGA CLASS, Trinity Cathedral, Miller Hall, 314 North Street & Goldsborough, Easton. Yoga with Suzie Hurley, 10 a.m. Intermediate, 11:45 a.m. Beginners. Info: 240-423-3706 or www.suziehurley.com.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
THRIFT STORE & BOUTIQUE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 3 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
Cambridge Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m., Long Wharf Park.
TACO BAR, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
LITE FARE, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $10. Community invited.
BASIC BOATING CERTIFICATION CLASS, Two sessions, Aug 19 and 20, noon to 4 p.m., Cost: $25 Location: Talbot County Community Center. Contact: John Locke, 443-262-6892, abckn.edu@gmail.com.
FRIDAY, AUG. 18Federalsburg Museum, 100 Covey-Williams Alley, behind the Federalsburg Town Hall, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission; donations gratefully accepted.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
Friday Night Dinner, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $15. Open to the public.
FRIED CHICKEN DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
CAROLINE SUMMERFEST, 5 to 9 p.m., free family festival in historic Denton. Theme: Back to Bedrock. Live music, food and craft vendors, rec-creations, bounce rides, strolling entertainers. Car show.
BASIC BOATING CERTIFICATION CLASS, Two sessions, Aug 19 and 20, noon to 4 p.m., Cost: $25 Location: Talbot County Community Center. Contact: John Locke, 443-262-6892, abckn.edu@gmail.com
SATURDAY, AUG. 19Upper Shore Genealogical Society Research Center, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 12156 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. Also open by special request for out of town researchers; email usgsmd@yahoo.com.
SPANISH CHILDBIRTH AND PARENT EDUCATION PROGRAM, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Health Education Center at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center, 219 S. Washington St., Easton. Class will be taught in Spanish by a Spanish-speaking Labor and Delivery nurse educator. Topics will include signs of labor, stages of labor, contractions, comfort techniques and pain management, positions, medical procedures and recovery. To register, call 410-822-1000, ext. 5200, and leave your name, email address, phone number and the name and date of this course.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 A.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
CAROLINE SUMMERFEST, 5 to 9 p.m., free family festival in historic Denton. Theme: Back to Bedrock. Live music, food and craft vendors, rec-creations, bounce rides, strolling entertainers. Fireworks.
MONDAY, AUG. 21YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, AUG. 22HEALING THROUGH YOGA, 8:45 to 9:45 a.m., at Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. No Fee. A weekly yoga class to help find strength in the grieving process. For anyone grieving the death of a loved one. Taught by Leslie Orndoff, RYT. No prior yoga experience necessary. Registration required: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
MONTHLY GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP, 5 to 6 p.m., at Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. No Fee. A grief support group for anyone who has experienced the death of loved one. Info: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
