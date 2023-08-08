TUESDAY, AUG. 8
HEALING THROUGH YOGA, 8:45 to 9:45 a.m., at Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. No Fee. A weekly yoga class to help find strength in the grieving process. For anyone grieving the death of a loved one. Taught by Leslie Orndoff, RYT. No prior yoga experience necessary. Registration required: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
YARN AND NEEDLE GROUP, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Brookletts Place, Talbot County Senior Center, Easton. Every Tuesday. Some help may be available for knitting and crocheting. Open to anyone 60 years of age or older at no cost. Must follow center’s COVID protocols. Info: 410-822-2869.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
SURVIVORS OF SUDDEN/TRAGIC LOSS SUPPORT GROUP, 5 to 6 p.m., at Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton. Peer Based Support (plus staff) for those who have lost loved ones to suicide, overdoses, accidents, crimes, and aggression. Managing grief and loss with the goal of finding hope by giving words to sorrow. Registration required: bereavement@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 116.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9
WEDNESDAY MORNING ARTISTS, 9:30 a.m., Peachblossom Place, 900 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge. Artistic media of every kind is represented. No fees or dues. Info: www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/ or email wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out. Info: 410-822-9138.
Sign Painting and Transfers, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Treasure Chest, 111 S. Morris St., Oxford. Learn how to paint a sign with and apply a decorative transfer. All materials provided. Limit 4 students. Cost: $36, Info: www.treasurechestoxford.com or call 410-924-8817.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THURSDAY, AUG. 10
YOGA CLASS, Trinity Cathedral, Miller Hall, 314 North Street & Goldsborough, Easton. Yoga with Suzie Hurley, 10 a.m. Intermediate, 11:45 a.m. Beginners. Info: 240-423-3706 or www.suziehurley.com.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SENIOR WALK, 10:30 a.m., Martinak State Park. Meet at the park office or a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
THRIFT STORE & BOUTIQUE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
FAMILY ASSISTANCE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 3 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
Cambridge Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m., Long Wharf Park.
TACO BAR, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
LITE FARE, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $10. Open to the public.
Baywater Animal Rescue Ribbon Cutting, 5:30 p.m., 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge. Opening of the Bacon Family Adoption Center.
FRIDAY, AUG. 11
Federalsburg Museum, 100 Covey-Williams Alley, behind the Federalsburg Town Hall, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission; donations gratefully accepted.
ST. MARK’S THRIFT SHOP, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971 or www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
Exhibit, “From Colonial Past to Present, Oxford in Business,” 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday, last chance, exhibit closes Aug. 11, Oxford Museum, 101 S. Morris St., Oxford. Info: www.oxfordmuseummd.org.
Joust, 5 p.m., at the Queen Anne’s County Fair, 105 Dulin Clark Road, Centreville, sponsored by Eastern Shore Jousting Association. Jousting is Maryland’s Official State Sport. Open to the public to watch. Gate admission benefits the Fair. Bring your own chairs. Info: contact Karen A. Callahan at 410-310-8934.
Friday Night Dinner, 5 to 8 p.m., VFW Post 5118, Easton. Cost: $15. Open to the public.
HALF RACK RIB DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
SATURDAY, AUG. 12
Peach Festival, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Preston Fire Hall, 3680 Choptank Road. Local peaches, soft crab sandwiches, scrapple sandwiches, burgers, ice cream, peach milkshakes, peach cobblers and bake table. Crafters and vendors and children’s activity table. This inside event is sponsored by Preston Bethesda United Methodist Church. Info: office@prestonBethesdaUmc.org or 410-673-7538.
Upper Shore Genealogical Society Research Center, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 12156 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. Also open by special request for out of town researchers; email usgsmd@yahoo.com.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 A.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
Book Signing, noon to 2 p.m., Donna Andrews signs “Birder She Wrote” at Mystery Loves Company, 202 S. Morris St., Oxford. Info: 410-226-0010.
Happy Hour Summer Concert, 5 to 7 p.m., featuring Rising Tide at Oxford Community Center. Tickets $10. Purchase online at www.oxfordcc.org under Events.
Memories and Musings: St Paul’s Church Restoration and Rejuvenation , 5 to 6:30 p.m., Oxford Museum. RSVP to theoxfordmuseum@gmail.com.
SUNDAY, AUG. 13
PANCAKE BREAKFAST, 8 to 11 a.m., Oxford Volunteer Fire Department.
WATERMEN’S APPRECIATION DAY, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, St. Michaels. Boat docking contest, steamed crabs, live music, family activities and more. Silent auction to benefit the Talbot Watermen Association. Tickets are $19 for adults 18 to 64, $16 for seniors (65+), college students (with ID) and retired military members; $10 for active military members, and $8 for children 6 to 17. Children 5 and under admitted free. Members receive discounts.
Queen Anne’s County Joust, 4 p.m., at the Tuckahoe Equestrian Center, 619 Crouse Mill Road, Queen Anne, sponsored by the Eastern Shore Jousting Association. Open to the public to watch. Bring your own chairs. Info: contact Diane Sherwood at 410-310-7945.
MONDAY, AUG. 14
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Info: 410-226-5904 or www.oxfordcc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.