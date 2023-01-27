Kent County is the smallest county in Maryland, both in terms of geography and population. The population of the entire county at the time of the 2020 U.S. Census was 19,198.
There are three elected Kent County Commissioners, each elected to four-year terms. Elections are held the first Tuesday of November.
The current commissioners are President Ron Fithian, John Price and Albert Nickerson.
Additional elected offices in the county government are: Sheriff, State’s Attorney, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Register of Wills. All also carry four-year terms, with elections held the first Tuesday in November.
There are five incorporated municipalities in Kent County: Chestertown, the county seat; Betterton; Galena; Millington; and Rock Hall. In addition there are numerous unincorporated villages, such as Kennedyville, Edesville and Massey.
R. Clayton Mitchell Jr. Kent County Government Center
400 High St.
Chestertown, MD 21620
410-778-4600
Kent County Sheriff’s Office
104 Vickers Drive
Chestertown, MD 21620
410-778-2279
Additional departments of note:
Board of Elections, 410-778-0038, kentcountyelections.org
Economic Development, 410- 810-2168, econdev@kentgov.org, www.kentcounty.com/economic-development
Parks and Recreation, 410-778-1948, info@KentParksAndRec.org, www.kentparksandrec.org
Planning, Housing and Zoning, 410-778-7423, kentcounty.com/planning
Tourism Development, 410-778-0416, tourism@kentcounty.com, www.kentcounty.com/tourism
Betterton
The Jewel of the Chesapeake, Betterton is located at the mouth of the Sassafras River in northern Kent County. The small town has a population of about 350 residents, according to the town website.
Members of the Betterton Mayor and Council serve four-year terms. Elections are held the first Saturday in October on every even year.
The current mayor is Don Sutton. The council members are Bill Fracassi, Wayne Gilchrest, Harry Marcy and Bob Pyfer.
Town Hall:
100 Main St.
P.O. Box 339
Betterton, MD 21610
410-348-5522
Chestertown
Chestertown is noted for maintaining its colonial architecture and for being the home of Washington College, one of the nation’s oldest colleges. The county seat, Chestertown’s population at the time of the 2020 Census was 5,532 people.
Members of the Chestertown Mayor and Council serve four-year terms. Elections are held the first Tuesday in November on every even year.
The current mayor is David Foster. The council members are Tim O’Brien, Ward 1; Tom Herz, Ward 2; Jose Medrano, Ward 3; and Meghan Efland, Ward 4.
Town Hall:
118 N. Cross St.
Chestertown, MD 21620
410-778-0500
Chestertown Police Department:
601 High St.
Chestertown, MD 21620
410-778-1800
Galena
Located in the northeast corner of Kent County, Galena is a small town that bills itself as “the perfect small town for professionals, families, and retirees looking for a place to call home.” According to the town’s website, Galena has a population of 600 people.
Members of the Galena Mayor and Council serve four-year terms. Elections are held the first Tuesday in May on every odd year.
The current mayor is John T. Carroll Jr. The council members are: John W. “Jack” Duhamell, Sarah E. Merrell, Tyler Carpenter and Justinian M. Dispenza.
Town Hall:
101 South Main St.
Galena, MD 21635-1555
410-648-5151
Millington
Situated at the head of the Chester River, Millington sits on the county line, part in Kent and part in Queen Anne’s County to the south. It has a population of around 600 residents.
Members of the Millington Mayor and Council serve three-year terms. Elections are held the second Saturday in March every year.
The current mayor is G. Kevin Hemstock. The council members are: Michelle Holland, J. Eli Manning, Wayne Starkey and Zita Seals.
Town Office:
402 Cypress St.
P.O. Box 330
Millington, MD 21651
410-928-3880
Rock Hall
Located on the Chesapeake Bay, Rock Hall keeps Kent County’s heritage of working the water alive. The U.S. Census Bureau lists the town’s estimated population at 1,310 people.
Members of the Mayor and Council serve four-year terms. Elections are held the first Saturday in May every odd year.
The current mayor is Dawn Jacobs. The council members are Carolyn Jones, vice mayor; Eleanor Collyer; James Cook and Tim Edwards.
Municipal Building:
5585 Main St.
P.O. Box 367
Rock Hall, MD 21661
410-639-7611
Rock Hall Police Department:
5585 Main St.
Rock Hall, MD 21661
(410) 639-7222
