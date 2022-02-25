When he was eight years old, lifelong Cordova resident Bill Cep made the front page of this newspaper. The headline was “Five-Leaf Clover,” and the article described how Cep, then known as Billy, was walking down the road with his mother when he found the extra-lucky clover, which was later tucked into the family bible for safe-keeping.
Cep would go on to find many things — four-leaf clovers, arrowheads, silver dollars — and a few years ago he found himself with a daughter-in-law: Pulitzer-Prize-winning New Yorker staff writer Kathryn Schulz. A native of Ohio, Schulz had fallen in love Cep’s middle daughter, local author and fellow New Yorker staff writer Casey Cep. Schulz was living in the Hudson Valley when they met, but moved down to the Eastern Shore before proposing. When the pair needed a place to get married, Bill Cep found that for them, too: Black Walnut Point Inn on Tilghman Island.
Now Cep finds himself one of the characters in Schulz’s new book, a memoir that is partly about finding. “Lost & Found” was published earlier this year by Random House, following Schulz’s first book, “Being Wrong: Adventures in the Margin of Error.” Around her magazine writing for The New Yorker — including articles about brown marmorated stink bugs, epic earthquakes, animal navigation and early Muslim immigrants — Schulz spent the last few years writing her memoir.
The first part of Schulz’s book tells the story of her own father, a Jewish refugee whose family fled the Holocaust before eventually settling in Detroit. “He had lived on a commune and in a war zone, in the Middle East and in Europe, in the burning forge that made Israel and the cooling embers of the Third Reich,” Schulz writes of his incredible immigration story, explaining how he got sick on the ocean liner that eventually brought his family to safety in America: “He was not yet 12 years old. He spent almost the entire voyage in his steerage-class berth, at sea in both senses, miserably ill. Only when his parents told him that they were drawing near to port did he struggle up to the deck to look at the view. That is my father’s first memory of his life in America: coming unsteadily into the sunlight and wind and seeing, there in the narrow waters off of Manhattan, the Statue of Liberty.”
In Detroit, Schulz’s father grew up watching the Tigers play baseball, listening to Aretha Franklin sing in her family church, and learning to speak English in the basement of a local public school. He eventually became a lawyer, and settled in a suburb of Cleveland, where he raised two daughters, Kathryn and her sister Laura, a cognitive scientist at MIT. When he died a few years ago, Schulz wrote about her grief, and then heard from hundreds of readers who were moved by the story of her father and reminded of their own experiences of grieving parents or those close to them. Many compared the essay to C.S. Lewis’s “A Grief Observed” or Joan Didion’s “The Year of Magical Thinking.”
But Schulz realized her essay should be a book when she thought about how our lives aren’t only shaped by loss, but by discovery, too. “What an astonishing thing it is to find something,” she writes in the second section of her book. “Children — chiefly because the world is still so new to them that they can’t help but notice it — understand this, and automatically delight in it.” Much as we can lose our fathers, our socks, and our minds, we can find our keys or our selves, new planets or new love. These two categories are wide and deep, and Schulz’s memoir uses stories from her own life to explore these shared parts of the human experience. “Found” is partly about the Cep Family, including young Billy and one of the most remarkable things he ever found right here in the fields of Talbot County.
Some have said “Lost & Found” is an uncommon book about common experiences, which is a very fine way of describing how its beautiful prose is easily read, but then lingers, changing the way you see your own life and the world at large. Probably no local reader will ever walk around Adkins Arboretum without thinking of the way Schulz describes its wetlands, or see a winter field with a flock of snow geese without remembering how gorgeously she connects that image to the way our lives migrate from one place to another. A loving, patient book, it is also striking for the ingenuity with which it connects losing and finding, in a clever third section simply called “And.”
From the history of ampersands and the incredible story of how the Chesapeake Bay was made by an ancient meteorite, Schulz crafts an argument about the way all our lives are defined by simultaneity and conjunction. As she writes in the book, “you adore your brother but he drives you crazy; you despise your ex-husband but love beyond description the children you wouldn’t have without him.”
“By the time we reach adulthood,” she continues, “the very fabric of our life is made of patchwork. We know by then that the world is full of beauty and grandeur and also wretchedness and suffering; we know that people are kind and funny and brilliant and brave and also petty and irritating and horrifically cruel.”
We all have experiences like this, but Schulz finds the words for them. “Lost & Found” is a joyful book that celebrates the families that make us and the families we make, and it will appeal to anyone interested in love of any kind. Schulz will share some of her family stories and talk about her writing process on Friday, March 11, at a free event hosted by the Talbot County Free Library and the Academy Art Museum. The conversation will begin at 6 p.m., and will be followed by a reception and a book signing.
