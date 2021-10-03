PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes three different ways, including three to Tyreek Hill, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 42-30 on Sunday.
Andy Reid returned to Philadelphia and earned his 100th career win with the Chiefs, becoming the first coach in NFL history to win 100 games with two teams. Reid’s 140 victories with the Eagles are the most in franchise history.
Jalen Hurts threw for a career-high 387 yards and two TDs but Philadelphia (1-3) couldn’t keep up with Kansas City’s high-powered offense. The Eagles had three touchdowns negated by penalty and settled for field goals three times inside the red zone.
The two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs (2-2) snapped a two-game losing streak after entering with a losing record for the first time since they were 4-5 in 2015.
Mahomes tossed TD passes underhanded, overhanded and shoveled one on Kansas City’s three possessions in the first half. He finished with 278 yards passing and his interception was the only possession the Chiefs didn’t score a TD. Hill had 11 catches for 186 yards.
Mahomes flipped a 1-yard TD pass underhanded to Clyde Edwards-Helaire for a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.
He threw a normal 6-yard TD pass to Hill to give the Chiefs a 14-10 lead. Mahomes set up the score a few plays earlier on first-and-20 from the 42 with a beautiful 32-yard pass to Hill, who made an excellent over-the-shoulder, fingertip catch near the sideline.
His 2-yard shovel pass to Jody Fortson increased Kansas City’s lead to 21-13 with under a minute left in the first half.
Darrel Williams ran in from the 1 to extend the lead to 28-16 but the Eagles answered with Kenneth Gainwell’s 7-yard TD run to get within 28-23.
Mahomes then connected with Hill on TD passes of 12 and 44 yards.
Bills 40, Texans 0
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds had the first of Buffalo’s four interceptions, and the Bills suffocated offensively inept Houston.
Micah Hyde, Tyler Matakevich and Jaquan Johnson, in his first career start, each had interceptions, while Cam Lewis forced a fumble as Buffalo overwhelmed rookie quarterback Davis Mills in his second career start.
The Bills limited Houston to 109 yards of offense — 8 in the first half — and six first downs to post their second shutout in three weeks. Buffalo, which blanked Miami 35-0 on Sept. 19, has two shutouts in a season for the first time since 1990.
Josh Allen finished 20 of 29 for 248 yards with two touchdowns — a 25-yarder and a 1-yarder, both to Dawson Knox — and an interception before giving way to backup Mitchell Trubisky with 8:03 remaining.
Tyler Bass hit all four field-goal attempts — three from inside 30 yards — in a steady rain. Buffalo led 19-0 through three quarters before Knox and Zack Moss, on a 2-yard run, blew the game open. Trubisky closed the scoring with a 4-yard TD run as Buffalo scored 40 or more points in consecutive weeks for the second time in team history, and first since 1990.
The Bills (3-1), coming off a 43-21 win over Washington, have won three straight since a season-opening loss to Pittsburgh, and are 3-1 or better through four games for the third consecutive season.
Houston (1-3) dropped its third straight, the skid coinciding with starter Tyrod Taylor being sidelined with a hamstring injury in a 31-21 loss at Cleveland in Week 2.
Mills, a third-round selection out of Stanford, was in over his head against a defense that improved to 10-0 in its past 10 meetings against quarterbacks with 16 or fewer starts.
He finished 11 of 21 for 87 yards and received little push from a Texans running attack that finished with 48 yards.
Bears 24, Lions 14
CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Justin Fields brushed off a nightmarish first start, and Chicago bounced back from one of the worst offensive performances the NFL has seen to beat winless Detroit.
Fields and the Bears (2-2) were in much better form coming off a brutal loss at Cleveland last week. They rang up 373 yards after being held by the Browns to 47, the ninth-lowest total in league history.
Fields looked more comfortable, completing 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards and an interception in his second consecutive start with Andy Dalton sidelined because of a bone bruise in his left knee. The No. 11 overall draft pick was sacked just once, after being taken down nine times for 67 yards while throwing for just 68 the previous week.
David Montgomery ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns before leaving with a knee injury. He scored on Chicago’s first two possessions, running it in from the 4 and 9 to make it 14-0, but hobbled off the field following a 5-yard run early in the fourth quarter.
Darnell Mooney caught five passes for a career-high 125 yards, including a 64-yarder.
Robert Quinn had a strip-sack with the Lions deep in Chicago territory. Khalil Mack added a sack and fumble recovery, and the Bears got some payback for a loss to Detroit at Soldier Field last season that capped a six-game skid.
The Lions (0-4) remained winless under coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes and lost their eighth straight since beating the Bears.
Jared Goff was 24 of 38 for 299 yards. He hit Kalif Raymond with a 4-yard touchdown in the third quarter and 25-yarder in the fourth to make it 24-14.
The Lions had the ball on the Chicago 8 with about 4 1/2 minutes remaining. But the Bears stopped them when they opted to go for it on fourth-and-1 rather than kick a field goal.
The Bears had 200 yards in the first half and took advantage of two turnovers by Detroit after the Lions got inside the 10 in building a 14-0 lead.
Colts 27, Dolphins 17
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Carson Wentz threw a pair of touchdown passes to Mo Alie-Cox, Jonathan Taylor rushed for 103 yards and a score and the Indianapolis Colts got their first win of the season.
Wentz completed 24 of 32 passes for 228 yards for the Colts (1-3), who avoided what would have been their first 0-4 start since 2011. They spent most of the day frustrating former Indianapolis quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who completed 20 of 30 passes but threw for 123 of his 199 yards in the final quarter.
It was the first two-TD game for Alie-Cox, who had a total of four scores in his first 43 NFL appearances entering Sunday.
Brissett found Mike Gesicki with 10:40 left on fourth-and-goal from the 1 — two runs from there went nowhere, so the Dolphins went back to the air — to get Miami within 20-10. It was only the second passing touchdown of the season for the Dolphins, the first coming in the Week 1 win at New England when Tua Tagovailoa connected with Jaylen Waddle.
If there was hope for Miami, it didn’t last long.
The Dolphins’ ensuing kickoff went out of bounds, giving Indianapolis the ball at the 40. Wentz threw a 41-yard pass to Zach Pascal on the first play of the possession to get the Colts inside the Dolphins’ red zone, then wound up finding Alie-Cox seven plays later for the clincher.
The drive was fueled by Miami mistakes, a recurring theme of the day.
Among the Dolphins’ problems: They were outgained 226-15 in the middle two quarters; went 30 minutes — game time, not real time — between first downs; jumped offside on a punt to extend a Colts drive that turned into Indianapolis’ first touchdown; and then Brissett lost the ball early in the fourth quarter for a turnover after evading two tackles but not a third wave.
Wentz found Alie-Cox for a score that restored the 17-point lead midway through the fourth and Miami fans began leaving in droves. Brissett threw another TD pass, this one to DeVante Parker to get Miami back within 10 on the ensuing possession.
But a pass interference call on third down extended the next Indy drive instead of giving Miami the ball again with about 4 minutes left, and the Colts ran out the clock.
