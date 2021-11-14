Mary Pritchard uses bold colors

Mary Pritchard of Chestertown has had a good weekend of sales at the Festival. You can see on the left that she has five red tags. Each on indicates a sale. And this bold graphic pastel of a barn she said she “could of sold three times.”
EASTON — Mary Pritchard uses slanting light that reminds one of Edward Hopper’s isolated work. She is mostly a pastel artist, who has an eye for old barns and sea grasses blowing in the wind. She lives in Chestertown and is showing her art in the armory.
She has five red tags on the side of her portable gallery space. Each one represents a sale and she said it is only Saturday and people are coming to pick up art already.
“There is always a painting that I could have sold three times and that is this one,” she said pointing to a large red barn with a blue chair in the shade. It was sold.
“I have been painting since I was a kid. So that is a long time. I took art lessons in Denton. My mother and I both took lessons with Nancy Asher, who was a popular teacher in the 50s. I took classes at The Maryland Institute at MICA. I was an art major in college and got a masters in art,” she said.
But it wasn’t a straight line to becoming a professional artist.
“My last job I sat behind a computer at The University of Delaware for 15 years. It didn’t have anything to do with painting. But when I took early retirement, I said I am going to get back painting full time and see if I can make a go of it. And I discovered pastel, which has been my primary medium for the past 15 years,” she said.
She has been trying a new medium called gouche. As a pastel artist she wanted to get her brush skills back with this opaque watercolor like medium. She photographs animals like blue herons and works from this digital proof.
“It is a great travel medium. I went to Maine to Acadia with a group of friends, we go every year. We would paint twice a day and eat lobster and blueberry pie. What’s not to like?,” she asked.
“In context of the festival, my work is different. I have started doing a bird or two. It’s a whole other skill. You have to get the birds just so. Whereas with the grasses you have more flexibility. I don’t usually do stories. I concentrate on the shapes, color, and graphic quality.”
She is enthusiastic about the arts scene on the Eastern Shore.
“It is very lively and it is kind of intimate, which is nice. It is not impersonal. You get to know your collectors and I like the pace of life on the Eastern Shore,” she said.
She stops to talk with a former student who has come for a chat.
