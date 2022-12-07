Greta Bankis, left, and Hannah Bankis, both from Delaware, said their role was to throw candy and make it a good experience for the kids. Their golf cart was themed “White Christmas” and emitted bubbles.
The grinch in Marydel got off her perch and showed a friendlier side. These kids ended up in a big embrace to start their holiday season.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Penny farthing old time bicyclists were on the parade route. Occasionally when the parade route would slow down, they would have to go in in looping circles to keep from falling over.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Kinsley Williamson, Little Miss Greensboro 2022, took a cool approach from her throne to all the festivities.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Throwing candy to children is a time honored tradition in any proper Christmas parade. These are Ruritan supporters from Hartly, Delaware.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Crowds of children and parents line the parade route in Marydel.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Two elves sit in front of the fire station. On the left is Jasmine Ortiz and Lydia Vinkes. They are both from Marydel, Delaware.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Greta Bankis, left, and Hannah Bankis, both from Delaware, said their role was to throw candy and make it a good experience for the kids. Their golf cart was themed “White Christmas” and emitted bubbles.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Two sisters vie for candy thrown by classic cars along the parade route. Mckenzie (with short hair) and Scarlett Ishem have matching gingerbread men pajamas. They are from Hartley
MARYDEL — This in between place managed to integrate Maryland and Delaware with a Christmas Parade. The route snaked between the states and included miniature horses, the grinch, Little Miss Greensboro soapy bubbles interlacing old timey penny farthing bike riders.
Of course there were muscle cars and fire engines and tiny motorcycles ridden by Shriners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.