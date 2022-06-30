SANDY POINT — Maryland Natural Resources Police held a news conference at Sandy Point State Park to encourage boaters, swimmers and all waterway users to take proper precautions. Officials also discussed necessary boating safety measures. So far this year, there have been four boating deaths and drownings. Members of the United States Coast Guard and Anne Arundel County Fire Department were also available to provide tips on safety.
Donna Seymour, Boater Safety Coordinator for Maryland Natural Resources Police said a lot of people risk injury or death if they are not wearing their life jackets.
“A lot of people will have a life jacket on their vessel but not one on their bodies and we prefer that you wear it because it’s not going to work unless you wear it,” Seymour said. “Paddleboarders will have their life jackets strapped to the front of their paddleboard but if they fall off, their paddleboard will go in one direction and they will go in another direction and they will not be able to get their life jacket.”
In Maryland there are 7,719 miles of shoreline and 18,576 registered boats and vessels.
Lauren Moses, public information officer for Maryland Natural Resources Police said extra caution will be necessary during the upcoming holiday weekend.
“We are entering one of our busiest weekends which is the Fourth of July weekend,” Moses said. “So we see an increase in Maryland boaters and visitors and so we want to make sure everyone is safe on the waterways. To do that, we have a lot of tips that we would like to give the public and the top safety tip is to always wear your life jacket when you’re near or when you’re in or around the water because accidents happen quicker than you can imagine and often faster than law enforcement personnel can respond.”
Last year there were 145 boat accidents with 51 people seriously injured and six deaths.
Col. Adrian Baker with Maryland Natural Resources Police recommends boaters drive sober and drug-free.
“The most important message is do not consume an abundance of alcohol or drugs or anything that would impair your operation,” Baker said. “We want to make sure that everyone enjoys this beautiful holiday weekend. The worst thing that can ruin it for us and everyone is to have bad news about someone that’s injured out on the water. Make sure you wear your life jacket, make sure you operate responsibly and look out for the other guy.”
Police and rescue officials also recommend checking the weather before going out on a boat and to remember that one drink on the water is equal to 3 drinks on land when it comes to sobriety. Maryland Natural Resources Police offer boater safety classes on their webpage. The classes are mandatory for boat owners born after 1972.
