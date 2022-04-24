Local animal advocates are elated that Maryland passed a bill Thursday making it illegal to declaw a cat. After the bill, supported by legislators in Annapolis, passed it was then signed into law by Governor Larry Hogan.
“We have worked on passing this bill for a number of years so it was pretty much a banner year for animal welfare,” said Patty Crankshaw-Quimby, Executive Director of Talbot Humane in Easton which takes in cats, dogs and other animals in need of a home.
Maryland now becomes the second state in the nation to ban declawing. Cat declawing is illegal in cities to include Los Angeles, San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Austin and Madison, Wisconsin.
“The declaw bill was passed almost unanimously and very quickly which was pretty amazing,” said Crankshaw-Quimby who says she and other animal advocates had been working on this for over seven years.
Declawing is not just painful for cats but can cause behavioral issues that prompt owners to abandon them at shelters. Their paws become so painful that they don’t use a litter box due to the sensitivity of their paws with the litter.
“Declawed cats tend to be a little more sensitive and sometimes a little sassy. They can have litter box problems where they really don’t use their boxes,” says Laura Koeneman, Adoption Coordinator for Talbot Humane. “We have to try different kinds of litter with them”
A declawed cat is more likely to exhibit increased aggression and biting to compensate for losing its protective claws, which are its first line of defense. Declawing, also known as onychectomy, is a surgical amputation that is similar to cutting a person’s finger off at the first knuckle of all ten fingers.
Maryland joins New York as the only two states to ban declawing.
