We all remember the “defund the police” mantra that dominated the news. Now that it is election time we are being told, “We didn’t say that.” I remember all too well at the protest in Easton just a few years ago, people in our community holding those signs. One little elderly lady, circled me like a shark, circling its prey with her sign to defund the police.
The defund movement didn’t work, so leadership in Maryland’s General Assembly changed tactics and decided to destroy public safety instead ... and it is working.
There are thousands fewer police officers today in Maryland than there was just a few years ago. Nearly a dozen elected sheriff’s refused to run for sheriff again, police chiefs and leadership from major departments retired, scores of police officers retired early or just left the profession, new applicants are at an all-time low.
Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Prince Georges County, Maryland State Police, are short hundreds in each department. Some of our Eastern Shore towns have virtually no applicants walking in the door and vacancies that leave patrol forces understaffed.
The attorney general who apparently has time to re-investigate closed cases nearly two decades old (as seen in the Star Democrat on Oct. 21, 2022) didn’t have time to write me back after I drafted a letter asking him for clarification on the new use of force statue that Annapolis passed. Nearly a year after my request, his office authored a 37-page opinion that basically states that they really don’t know what the statue means and won’t know until a police officer is arrested, charged and convicted, and the appeals courts weigh in. That’s like me telling the kids I coached at Easton High, “Go out there and play hard, but we won’t tell you the rules until the game is over!”
In their new “police reform” law they have legislated that a police chief or sheriff can’t suspend a trooper, deputy or police officer without pay for more than 30 days. So, if one of my deputies is charged with a heinous act, the citizens of Talbot will have to start paying them on the 31st day, probably while they are sitting in jail. How is that police reform? I can’t even discipline a deputy without getting permission from a civilian board who have never walked up to a car alone on a traffic stop at 3 a.m. or served a search warrant at an armed drug dealers stash house.
Under the new laws, my detectives serving search warrants have to knock and count to twenty before entering, giving drug dealers, murders, rapists, child molesters, etc., time to destroy evidence or even arm themselves. How many of Maryland’s legislators would want to be the first through that door? None, of course.
Then, once we catch them, they are released before the paperwork is done to terrorize another citizen or sell counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl to someone. If a 12-year-old sells drugs on the corner (or in one of our middle schools) the police are no longer allowed to arrest him. We only can take the drugs away and tell him to go home.
The very people they claim to represent are dying at higher rates due to their incompetence. All of this legislation sits squarely on the shoulders of those who voted for the law makers who voted them in office.
They say there should be civilian oversight of police, but I guess they don’t understand that this already occurs through our election process. We all should have learned in civics class that mayors are elected by the people and mayors (and or city council) hire police chiefs. If you don’t like what your police department is doing then get a new mayor. A county council (or county executive) hires a chief for a county police department. If you don’t like what the chief is doing then don’t re-elect the county council. A sheriff is elected by the people as well — if you don’t like how I handle my deputies then vote me out.
The purest form of “civilian oversight” was spelled out in our Constitution over 200 years ago … it is called ELECTIONS. Maryland’s legislators are doing their best to destroy public safety and will no doubt will be back at it again in January.
One of our responsibilities as citizens is to know what our elected representatives in Annapolis are doing. Do some research and exercise your right to vote. It could be the difference on whether your police department or sheriff’s office has the manpower to show up at your house to arrest the career criminal that is trying to break in and was probably released the day before for the same crime.
Get out and vote. The safety of you and your loved ones might just depend on it.
JOE GAMBLE
Talbot County Sheriff
