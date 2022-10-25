We all remember the “defund the police” mantra that dominated the news. Now that it is election time we are being told, “We didn’t say that.” I remember all too well at the protest in Easton just a few years ago, people in our community holding those signs. One little elderly lady, circled me like a shark, circling its prey with her sign to defund the police.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.