BALTIMORE — U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, both Maryland Democrats, want to see a $632 million spending push to upgrade the Coast Guard Yard at Curtis Bay in northern Anne Arundel County.
The Coast Guard operates a shipyard at the site which first opened in 1899. The Maryland senators announced their modernization push for the shipyard on Friday, June 17.
Curtis Bay has 2,200 workers and is the Coast Guard’s only shipyard and major repair facility. The shipyard also also does work for military and other agencies including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Many of the buildings at the shipyard date back to World War II.
“The Coast Guard Yard is an enduring symbol of Maryland’s maritime history, a key asset for our national security, and an important employer and regional economic driver. To maintain that, we need to ensure the Yard – and the dedicated men and women who work there – have the tools they need to keep up with our ever-changing fleet. This new legislation will invest over $600 million in replacing the Yard’s World War II-era infrastructure and position it to meet the shipbuilding and repair demands of today and tomorrow,” said Van Hollen.
The Maryland senators also want to see roadways and storage areas improved at the 113-acre campus.
“The Coast Guard Yard plays an irreplaceable role in ensuring the readiness of the Coast Guard, Army, Navy, and federal agencies; as well as supporting local jobs and economic activity,” Cardin said. “This legislation recognizes and addresses the backlog of infrastructure needs that must be addressed for the Yard to continue to serve these important functions for Maryland and the nation far into the future. I look forward to working with colleagues to move this priority forward.”
