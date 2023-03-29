EASTON — Winning pitcher Samantha Townsend went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, and Sam Mason drove in five runs with a 2-for-4 effort that included a double Wednesday, as Easton High’s softball team cranked out 20 hits en route to a 15-5 victory over North Caroline.
Townsend allowed four runs, seven hits and walked none over 2 1/3 innings. She notched three strikeouts. Rebecca Wright came on to earn a save, yielding three hits and a run over 2 1/3 innings. Wright walked none and struck out one.
Olivia Orrell was 4 for 4 with a double and one RBI as Easton (3-1) took control with a nine-run first inning. Kylie Weems was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, and Sumayah Wilkins was 3 for 5.
St. Michaels 4 Cambridge-SD 2
CAMBRIDGE — Angel Bock went 3 for 3 with a two-run homer and a double, and picked up the win with a complete-game performance to lead the Saints.
Bock surrendered eight hits, but allowed just one earned run, walked one and struck out nine as St. Michaels improved to 4-1. Katie Jenkins was 2 for 4, Brooke Reilly tripled, and Katie Roe doubled. Gabby Pinckens and Brianna Crow also had hits for the Saints.
Queen Anne’s 13 Kent Island 8
STEVENSVILLE — Autumn Huber had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and knocked in four runs to pace the Lions.
Sam Richtol and Abby Denes also had multiple-hit games for Queen Anne’s, which scored seven runs in the fourth inning and never trailed the rest of the way. Freshman Emily Hirschbock earned the win, allowing seven runs on six hits, and striking out three over 3 2/3 innings.
Rilyn Heyliger (3 for 4) and Allison Corbin each had multiple-hit games for Kent Island, which finished with nine hits.
North Dorchester 9 Col. Richardson 0
SHILOH — Emilee Cohee tossed a complete-game shutout, striking out 13, and Mackenzie Lewis went 4 for 4 with a home run and triple as the Eagles remained undefeated.
Maggie Hubbard was 3 for 4 for North Dorchester (4-0), and Maddie Nagel and Cohee each had two hits.
Baseball
Col. Richardson 6 North Dorchester 4
SHILOH — Daniel Hesson gave up two runs over 5 2/3 innings, striking out eight, and Chandler Tindall tripled and drove in a run as the Colonel upped their record to 4-1.
Carter Walters went 2 for 4, and Camron Godeck was 2 for 2 for Colonel Richardson. Brayden Dadds singled and knocked in a pair of runs.
Jordan Regulski and Wes Windsor (RBI) each had three hits for North Dorchester. Devin Rottman was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Queen Anne’s 11 Kent Island 3
STEVENSVILLE — Dylan Patterson went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs, and Evan Dickey doubled and knocked in a run as part of a 2-for-3 effort, as the Lions remained unbeaten.
Devin Canter earned the win for Queen Anne’s (3-0), pitching 5 1/3 innings of three-hit ball. Canter was touched for one run, walked four and struck out five.
Dalton Brown was 2 for 5 with an RBI for the Lions, Ashton Siwald had a hit and two RBIs, and Will Collison was 2 for 3. Dulin Clark added a double and two RBIs.
St. Michaels 7 Cambridge-SD 1
CAMBRIDGE — Eli Wallace gave up five hits and one run over six innings as the Saints raised their record to 4-1.
Wallace fanned six and walked one two.
Pearson Greenwood had two hits and one RBI for St. Michaels, Conner Wheeler was 2 for 2 with two runs scored, two stolen bases, and an RBI, and Henry Mullikin was 2 for 3 with a double and one run.
Boys’ Lacrosse
Queen Anne’s 10 SSPP 2
CENTREVILLE — Carson Crawford had five goals and Conlan Nagle had two assists and five ground balls Tuesday night, as the Lions evened their record at 1-1 with a victory over Saints Peter and Paul.
Gavin Rodenhaver, Jamison Kendall, Tyler Crist, Evan Hatfield and Colin Scattergood had one goal apiece for Queen Anne’s. Goalie Zach Curry made four saves. Jackson Shiley finished with an assist and four ground balls.
Gunston 7
Salisbury School 6
SALISBURY — Mekonnen Sahle-Selassie had a hat trick to lift the Herons.
Girls’ Lacrosse
Salisbury School 20 Gunston 14
CENTREVILLE — Sophia Kent had six goals in a losing cause as the Herons fell to their Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference rival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.