EASTON — They say it takes 10,000 hours to master something. Work, mistake, repeat, over and over in the progression of a master craftsman. Most of us never aspire to master what we are doing.
Furniture maker John Belser loves wood. The texture, the color and grain. He revels in finding the perfect piece of wood and he goes to great lengths to find exotic strains with wild patterns. Like a scholar, he reads the wood’s story and tries to bring it out in his work. He is an artist whose medium is wood, and he just started a new endeavor called Quirky Wood Co. at 9253 Ocean Gateway in Easton.
“I’ll lose money before I get an unhappy customer 100% of the time. My whole philosophy is a good, honest product. Everything that I put out that door, I believe in wholeheartedly,” Belser said.
“Just a given tree — it has a repurposed life after it is done,” he said. “After it is cut down, you are giving it another purpose to live and be in somebody’s home. My whole goal is honesty and making an awesome product and taking care of my customers.”
A self-described woodworking nerd, Belser loves being out and about in town and talking about what he is making. Mostly he relies on word of mouth to find his next job. Even setting up shop was a joy for him after the drudgery of his previous job in sales. Not only does Belser make original tables and furniture, but he also does furniture repairs. He is happy to do a cabinet job or a bookshelf now that he has room in his shop to make it.
“I like working with my hands. So when someone says my chair is broken, I like the challenge,” he said.
Belser learned art of refinishing from his mother, who he still works with occasionally.
“I was a finisher before I was a woodworker. Everything is learning. Always learning. More jigs to build,” he said.
Being passionate about different types of wood, he goes the distance to find the most exotic woods from Africa, Australia and South America.
“I go to Exotic Hard Woods in Annapolis — you know, like Leopard wood. I like to work with Ebony and Wenge. The African woods I like to play around with because they are so characteristic in nature. We are so used to oak, maple cherry and walnut here, but I would like to really dive into those African woods more,” he said.
He casually refers to exotic species of wood imported from other continents like he knows them from his own backyard. This woodworker calls it “playing around,” but he shapes these coveted hardwoods into masterful projects that would stump an amateur.
Belser can extend his creativity in lots of directions. He just finished a sea glass table in European walnut. He routed out a river and suspended the sea glass in “water” made of clear epoxy. It was stressful to do a deep pour of epoxy that took three days to dry, and air bubbles kept rising up.
“The shells had to be sealed up so no air pockets could come up. It was really stressful. I almost set a cot up in my shop so I could watch it,” he said.
He also makes smaller cutting boards and charcuterie boards that would make a great gift. He makes bread boards that he engraves. There is a wood fanatic’s array of tools: a circular saw, band saw, jig saw and a lathe. Belser is about to frame out a space as a spray booth that will have an exhaust system to carry the fumes outside. is not short on plans in his new work space.
“It is a huge part of me going into every piece I make, even a breadboard. I care a lot,” he said. “For me it has to be as close to perfect as you can get. My favorite woodworker is George Nakashima. He was an architect and designed a lot of stuff. He moved to New Hope Pennsylvania. His whole philosophy was do as little to the tree as you can. I like McMartin and Beggins too, but George Nakashima is way up there. He sells his pieces for $85-150,000.” McMartin and Beggins are artisan woodworkers in Wittman.
“I take a lot of influence from Japanese wood work,” Belser said. “I just really respect their patience towards their craft. This trade has forced me to be patient, because I wasn’t a very patient person. It punishes you quickly dealing with different types of woods or finishes. It’s a beautiful trade,” he said.
Ten thousand hours is a long time.
