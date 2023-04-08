Oilers Sharks Hockey

Edmonton’s Connor McDavid (97) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against San Jose during Saturday’s first period.

 AP PHOTO

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid became the first player in 27 years to reach 150 points in a season when he had two goals and an assist in the Edmonton Oilers’ 6-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

