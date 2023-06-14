Bills Football

Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs reacts during practice Wednesday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Stefon Diggs was back on the field practicing on Wednesday, and Bills coach Sean McDermott said whatever lingering issues from last season that raised concern and confusion over the absence of Buffalo’s top receiver a day earlier have been resolved.

  

