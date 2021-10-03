ATLANTA (AP) — Taylor Heinicke ad-libbed a 30-yard touchdown pass to J.D. McKissic with 33 seconds remaining, rallying the Washington Football Team to a 34-30 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Returning to the metro area where he grew up, Heinicke completed 23 of 33 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns — two of them in the final 3:52 to pull it out for Washington (2-2).
Both were vintage Heinicke.
First, he eluded Dante Fowler Jr. and delivered an off-balance throw with another rusher in his face that Terry McLaurin, eluding two defenders, managed to catch in the back of the end zone for a 17-yard TD.
Two missed extra points by Dustin Hopkins left Washington still trailing. Heinicke threw high on the two-point conversion, preserving a 30-28 lead for the Falcons (1-3).
The Washington defense forced a punt, giving Heinicke one more chance. He drove his team into field goal range, but it turned out Hopkins wasn’t needed.
Rolling to his left, Heinicke didn’t see anyone open. McKissic slipped out into the right flat with no one around, Heinicke spotted him, and threw throw back across the field.
McKissic broke a diving attempt by Deion Jones — the only guy with a chance to make a tackle — took off down the sideline and dove over the pylon for the winning score.
Heinicke’s heroics ruined a big day for Atlanta’s Cordarelle Patterson, who became the first Atlanta player since 2018 to score three touchdowns in a game.
Patterson hauled in a 42-yard pass from Matt Ryan for Atlanta’s longest play from scrimmage this season, giving the Falcons an early 10-0 lead.
He added touchdown catches of 12 and 14 yards.
Patterson led the Falcons in receiving and rushing, finishing with five catches for 82 yards and six carries for 34 yards.
Ryan finished with four TD passes — his most since last season against Minnesota. He also connected with Mike Davis on a 7-yard scoring play that stretched Atlanta’s lead to 30-22 after a disputed personal foul penalty on Chase Young allowed the Falcons to keep the ball.
On fourth down, Ryan got away from a couple of rushers before taking a right forearm from Young near the facemask, knocking the quarterback to one knee before he desperately hurled a throw that was picked off by Washington.
Ryan was ruled down, but the penalty on Young allowed the Falcons to keep the ball. They wound up driving for a TD when Davis hauled in a short pass from Ryan and broke at least three tackles to get into the end zone.
DeAndre Carter returned the second-half kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown, giving Washington a 19-14 lead.
Heinicke’s first TD pass was a a 33-yarder to McLaurin in the second quarter,
INJURY REPORT
Washington: TE Logan Thomas was knocked off the game in the first quarter with a hamstring injury. ... OG Brandon Scherff hobbled to the locker room in the third quarter with a knee injury after blocking on a 21-yard field goal by Hopkins. He did not return. ... LB Jon Bostic (shoulder) and WR Cam Sims (hamstring) were also injured on a tough day for the visiting team.
Falcons: CB Isaiah Oliver was carted off the field in the first half with a knee injury and didn’t return. ... P Cameron Nizialek injured his right hamstring injury while kicking off. He was able to limp back on the field to do the holding for kicker Younghoe Koo on an extra point, but Koo had to take over the kickoff and punting duties the rest of the game.
UP NEXT
Washington: Return home next Sunday to face another NFC West team, the New Orleans Saints.
Falcons: Head to London next Sunday to take on the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Cowboys 36
Panthers 28
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes, Ezekiel Elliott had his first 100-yard rushing game of the season against the NFL’s No. 1 defense and Dallas beat Carolina.
Elliott finished with 143 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries as the Cowboys (3-1) rolled up 245 yards on the ground after the Panthers allowed just 135 total in the first three games.
Leading the Panthers in their first full game without injured star running back Christian McCaffrey, Sam Darnold had two rushing touchdowns to become the first quarterback in NFL history with at least five TDs on the ground in the first four games.
It was a different story for Darnold behind the line of scrimmage before getting hot in the passing game with the Panthers (3-1) trying to erase a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter in their first loss.
Trevon Diggs had two interceptions for an NFL-leading five while becoming the first Dallas player with a pick in each of the first four games since the 1970 merger.
When he won a tug of war with receiver DJ Moore for the second pick, Diggs gave Dallas, this year’s NFL leader in forcing turnovers, multiple takeaways in an eighth consecutive game going back to last season, the longest active streak in the league.
The Cowboys sacked Darnold five times, including two from Randy Gregory, while Dallas kept Prescott upright against a defense that entered the game with an NFL-best 14 sacks.
Carolina’s pressure did force Prescott into more incompletions than he’s been used to while completing 77.5% of his passes the first three weeks, but he had enough time for scoring passes to four different receivers.
Three of the TDs came in the third quarter to erase a 14-13 halftime deficit as Prescott finished 14 of 22 for 188 yards. His scoring tosses were 18 yards to Blake Jarwin, 35 to Amari Cooper, 6 to Dalton Schultz and 23 to Cedrick Wilson, the last set up by Diggs’ first pick.
Browns 14, Vikings 7
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Garrett and the Cleveland defense produced another dominant performance, giving coach Kevin Stefanski a victory over his old team as the Browns beat Minnesota.
Garrett was credited with one-half of Cleveland’s two sacks and four hits on Kirk Cousins, Greedy Williams became the first player this season to intercept Minnesota’s quarterback and the Browns (3-1) again leaned on their two-pronged rushing attack with predictable success.
Kirk Cousins hit Justin Jefferson for a touchdown pass to cap a commanding opening drive by the Vikings (1-3), who took possession 11 more times without scoring or even trying a field goal. The furthest they came was the 26, where they had one final play to tie the game. Cousins threw on the run into the end zone, where the ball fell incomplete.
Nick Chubb had 21 carries for 100 yards, Kareem Hunt ran 14 times for 69 yards and a touchdown and Chase McLaughlin made two critical field goals to help offset a rocky game for Baker Mayfield.
Mayfield went for 15 for 33 for 155 yards. Cousins was 20 for 38 for 203 yards.
The return of Dalvin Cook from a one-game absence to an ankle injury didn’t make a difference for the Vikings, who took it easy on their star running back and gave Alexander Mattison plenty of use. Cousins didn’t connect on enough of the quick throws the Vikings designed to minimize the pressure from Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Takkarist McKinley, whose third-and-3 sack ended Minnesota’s first drive of the second half.
Just when the Vikings appeared to find their breakthrough, a 37-yard completion to Jefferson on third-and-12 from their own 27 midway through the third quarter, tight end Tyler Conklin was called for holding in a daunting one-on-one blocking matchup against Garrett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.