ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Department of Agriculture will showcase many of the services it provides to support Maryland agriculture, farmers, and citizens during the 141st Maryland State Fair happening over the course of three big weekends — Thursday, Aug. 25 — Sunday, Aug. 28, Thursday, Sept. 1 — Labor Day Monday, Sept. 5, and Thursday, Sept. 8 — Sunday, Sept. 11 at the State Fair Grounds in Timonium.
This year’s fair will feature thousands of home arts and agricultural exhibits, daily livestock and horse shows, a wide variety of rides and games, thoroughbred horse racing, and national entertainment. The department will provide a variety of displays and activities in the Cow Palace throughout the duration of the fair, including the following:
• Thursday, Aug. 25 — Throughout the day, children can enjoy a coloring station and will be able to weigh themselves on a calibrated scale used by the department’s Weights and Measures program. There will also be pet origami and prizes at the Plinko board.
• Friday, Aug. 26 — The Plant Protection and Weed Management program will address efforts in monitoring and controlling spotted lanternfly around the state as well as educating the public about this invasive pest. A coloring station will be open from noon to close.
• Saturday, Aug. 27 — The State Chemist program will provide instructions for kids on how to make snow. Additional information about the program and current projects will also be shared.
• Sunday, Aug. 28 — The Animal Health program will have several displays providing information on how to manage the health and welfare of your farm animals along with what vaccinations, tags, and other requirements are necessary for shows.
• Thursday, Sept 1, through Sunday, Sept. 4 — Throughout the day, children can enjoy a coloring station and will be able to weigh themselves on a calibrated scale used by the department’s Weights and Measures program. There will also be pet origami and prizes at the Plinko board.
• Monday, Sept. 5- The Mosquito Control program will talk about the department’s efforts in reducing mosquito populations around the state and how Marylanders can reduce potential mosquito breeding areas in their own backyards. There will also be a coloring station for kids.
• Thursday, Sept. 8- Throughout the day, children can enjoy a coloring station and will be able to weigh themselves on a calibrated scale used by the department’s Weights and Measures program. There will also be pet origami and prizes at the Plinko board.
• Friday, Sept. 9- The Spay and Neuter Board will be addressing the topic of controlling pet overpopulation and how Marylanders can help. They will also provide activity books and a coloring station.
• Saturday, Sept. 10 – Throughout the day, children can enjoy a coloring station and will be able to weigh themselves on a calibrated scale used by the department’s Weights and Measures program. There will also be pet origami and prizes at the Plinko board.
• Sunday, Sep 11- The State Chemist program will provide instructions for kids on how to make snow. Additional information about the program and current projects will also be shared.
During the fair, the Maryland Horse Industry Board will be in the Horseland Tent promoting and educating the public about Maryland’s horse industry. The Department of Natural Resources Building is open from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day Monday.
The Maryland State Fair will celebrate “Agriculture Day at the Fair” on Friday, Sept. 9. The day includes an invitation-only luncheon and tour of the fairgrounds with Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Joe Bartenfelder.
