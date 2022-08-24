Maryland State Fair

The Birthing Center, where visitors can watch baby farm animals be born, is always a popular attraction at the Maryland State Fair. Here a newborn calf nuzzles its mother.

 PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Department of Agriculture will showcase many of the services it provides to support Maryland agriculture, farmers, and citizens during the 141st Maryland State Fair happening over the course of three big weekends — Thursday, Aug. 25 — Sunday, Aug. 28, Thursday, Sept. 1 — Labor Day Monday, Sept. 5, and Thursday, Sept. 8 — Sunday, Sept. 11 at the State Fair Grounds in Timonium.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.