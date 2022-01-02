Melissa Leppert, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, recently joined the University of Maryland Shore Medical Group’s Palliative Care practice. She is associated with the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and has participated in several mission trips in Central America.
EASTON — The University of Maryland Shore Medical Group’s Palliative Care practice recently welcomed Melissa Leppert, MSN, APRN, FNP-C.
Leppert joins Lakshmi Vaidyanathan, MD; Don F. D’Aquila, PharmD, RRT; Christina Ball, MS, AGACNP-BC, CNRN; Sharon Stagg, DNP, MPH, RN; Monick Conway, LCSW-C; Sarah Hopkins, LCSW-C; Madeline Steffens, BSN, RN, CHPN; and a number of support staff who see patients in the hospital as well as the outpatient clinic located at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Easton, 500 Cadmus Lane, suite 209 in Easton.
Leppert comes to UM SMG — Palliative Care from the Cardiac Specialty Care Unit at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Previously, she worked on the Medical-Surgical Intensive Care Unit at Centennial Medical Center and the Transplant and Surgical Unit at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.
Leppert earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Illinois State University and her Master of Science in Nursing with a Family Nurse Practitioner Specialty from Union University in Jackson, Tennessee. She is affiliated with the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and has participated in several mission trips throughout Guatemala and the Dominican Republic.
To receive a Palliative Care consultation, please call 410-820-4434.
