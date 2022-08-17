Men for Change honor community volunteers

Men for Change 2022 honorees, from left, front row, Col. Andre Johnson, Wanda Molock, keynote speaker Chaplain (Brigadier General) William Green Jr., Mayor Kim Abner, VFW Chaplain Ron James, Pastor Jean Willeme Thomas; back row, Pastor Stanford B. Ricks and MFC President David Ricks Sr.

 PHOTO BY BETTY JARMAN

FEDERALSBURG — Nearly 150 family members, friends and well-wishers turned out at the VFW venue on Saturday, July 23, to celebrate this year’s special 2022 honorees as the Men For Change hosted the 12th annual Community Volunteer Appreciation Award event as a way to bring public awareness and accolades to those individuals who unselfishly give back to the community.

