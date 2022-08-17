Men for Change honor community volunteers

Men for Change 2022 honorees, from left, front row, Col. Andre Johnson, Wanda Molock, keynote speaker Chaplain (Brigadier General) William Green Jr., Mayor Kim Abner, VFW Chaplain Ron James, Pastor Jean Willeme Thomas; back row, Pastor Stanford B. Ricks and MFC President David Ricks Sr.
FEDERALSBURG — Nearly 150 family members, friends and well-wishers turned out at the VFW venue on Saturday, July 23, to celebrate this year’s special 2022 honorees as the Men For Change hosted the 12th annual Community Volunteer Appreciation Award event as a way to bring public awareness and accolades to those individuals who unselfishly give back to the community.
“Hosting this event is our way of saying “thanks” and showing them how much their service and presence is appreciated,” said David Ricks, MFC president. “Their efforts go a long way toward uplifting the community and improving the quality of life for families.”
This year’s honorees include: Federalsburg Mayor Kim Abner; Wanda Molock, community health worker/volunteer; Chaplain Ron James, VFW, Post 5246; Colonel Andre Johnson, USAF; and Pastor Jean Willeme Thomas.
The keynote speaker was Chaplain William Green Jr., (Brigadier General) U.S. Army. He became the United States Army’s 26th Deputy Chief of Chaplains on Aug. 16, 2019. As the Deputy Chief of Chaplains, Green supports the Chief of Chaplains in leading the Army Chaplain Corps to provide religious support to soldiers, families and civilians of the U.S. Army.
His message centered around the theme “power and value of hope,” which he referenced with Romans 15: 1-4. He reiterated “that hope is one of the most powerful forces in the universe” and that it is vital to building connection and community. “Hope lifts us up, gives us the courage to persevere, and not quit.”
He went on to say that “hope is cultivated through parents, teachers, coaches, leaders, clergy, community partners and mentors.” He applauded the Men For Change Outreach for their important role of serving and working with the youth, calling them “agents of hope.” He commended the leaders for “instilling levels of hope in the youth.”
Pastor Stanford B. Ricks, MCF vice president, heads up the afterschool mentoring program. “Our youth desire discipline and supervision,” he said. “It is our job to keep them on track.”
Mayor Kim Abner expressed her gratitude for being named one of the recipients of the prestigious award. She takes her job as mayor of Federalsburg very seriously, investing tremendous time and efforts into the community. She spoke about the anticipated opening of the Federalsburg Activity Center.
“It is a way to bring people together, so that everyone can enjoy the new community center.” Abner said.
Officials presented the honorees with an engraved plaque in recognition of their dedicated commitment to community service and volunteerism.
A special tribute was given to five deceased MFC members whose strengths, talents and skill levels played a unique role in sustaining the growth and success of the nonprofit organization: Cynthia Seymore, Thomas Johnson, Henry Wilson, Sherwood Sharp Sr. and Charles Batson.
Several youth were recognized for completing the afterschool mentoring program and high school graduation: Tyree Cephas, Jeania Nickerson, Breje Nidgett and Kervin Austinville.
President David Ricks thanked the audience for their support and for making the event a success. Speaking on behalf of the Men For Change, he indicated that they are even more compelled to “step up to the plate” to ensure that the youth receive the support and resources they need to become solid, responsible, healthy and successful adults.
For nearly a decade the MFC has provided an afternoon mentoring program, youth services, educational/field trips, life skills sessions and city civic projects to give youth well-rounded experiences.
Ricks also spoke enthusiastically about the Federalsburg Activity Center, saying the multi-purpose center will provide a safe, caring environment for the youth.
The organization is seeking mentors and volunteers to assist with the program. Contact David Ricks at 443-786-5182 or Pastor Stanford Ricks at 302-752-8698 for mofd information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.