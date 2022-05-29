CORDOVA — The children of Chapel Elementary School got a fun visit from For All Seasons. Over 100 students filled the field behind the school and each pair of hands held colorful biodegradable confetti. In honor of mental health, Principal Kari Clow counted to three and a riot of color filled the cloudy day.
There were squeals of giggling as confetti covered the kids in rainbow paper circles. It was in their shoes, on their hair and dusting their shoulders. It was a true moment of joy in a year that has been challenging for mental health of students on the Shore and across the country. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a tough challenge as it creates anxiety and depression even in these young members of the community.
Katie Theeke, vice president of marketing for For All Seasons said, “We are here to do our spread joy confetti challenge. The entire school is out here on their sports field to spread joy and as part of mental health awareness month, May, we are here to deliver water bottles that say, ‘Be kind to your mind.’ Every student in the school will get one.”
“The be kind message is really to help the kids to build awareness to take care of their own mental health. It is really wonderful to see the schools caring for their students’ mental health and making it a priority,” said Theeke.
For All Seasons is doing similar activities that focus on student mental health across the five counties that they serve. For more information you can go to www.forallseasonsinc.org. She said that For All Season has put together a resource kit for parents to guide them through tragedy or just difficult life conversations especially if the child is anxious or stressed.
Carrie Clow, the principal of Chapel Elementary School, who was there and enjoying her students with high fives said, “We partner with them every year. They provide much needed mental health support for our students and families. We were happy to support them with the spread the joy confetti challenge.”
She noticed a shift in her school after COVID hit.
“After COVID we have seen, and all schools have seen, issues with mental health. It is so important to spread joy and ask each other how you are doing. We want to bring awareness, get rid of the mental health stigma, and make people feel better,” said Clow.
There were cardboard boxes piled up with custom logos that said ‘Be kind to your mind’. Because of COVID, all the water fountains are shut down, so Tiki wanted to make sure that every student got a bottle and perhaps an encouraging reminder to be kind to your mind and do things that take stress away and make them feel peaceful.
