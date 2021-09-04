WASHINGTON (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning and the New York Mets, after blowing a nine-run lead, extended their winning streak to six by beating the Washington Nationals 11-9 Saturday to open a split doubleheader on Saturday.
Ahead 9-0 in the fourth, the Mets saw the Nationals force extra innings on Andrew Stevenson’s two-out, two-run homer in the seventh that made it 9-all.
Mets reliever Trevor May (7-2) escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the eighth. Lindor then led off the ninth with his 12th homer, connecting against closer Kyle Finnegan (4-6) to also score the automatic runner from second.
Heath Hembree pitched the ninth to record his ninth save. Washington lost its seventh in a row.
The Mets have never blown a lead of more than eight runs in a loss, and barely avoided doing it this time.
“There’s not a comfortable lead at the big league level,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said. “There’s not. We’ve got to be aware of that.”
New York began the day four games behind Atlanta in the NL East and four games back of Cincinnati for the second wild-card spot.
The Mets squandered a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the ninth Friday night before recovering to win 6-2 in the 10th.
“The boys, they are very consistent with their mindset,” Lindor said.
Michael Conforto’s 11th homer pushed the Mets in front 9-0 in the fourth.
Carter Kieboom hit a one-out double in the seventh ahead of Stevenson’s tying homer off Seth Lugo.
“Any time to get in there, just try to do something with the bat or my legs,” Stevenson said. “Just play hard and give them a reason to run me out there again.”
The Nationals scored three times in the fourth. Alcides Escobar hit a two-run double to highlight a four-run sixth that made it 9-7.
Javier Báez hit his 27th homer as part of a four-run second. Two errors by Escobar at shortstop and a failure to cover first base helped the Mets pad their 6-0 lead by the time the inning was over.
Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected in the second. He argued with umpires following a check-swing ruling in favor of Pete Alonso, leading to a walk.
Martinez, who had ankle surgery Thursday morning, was ejected while yelling from a dugout bench. He needed to gather his crutches and use them to exit the dugout after being tossed.
Mets starter Marcus Stroman pitched five innings, allowed six hits, three earned runs and struck out two. Stroman called the Mets “adversity veterans.”
Washington starter Erick Fedde allowed three consecutive singles to open the game. Jonathan Villar and Brandon Nimmo eventually scored to give the Mets an early 2-0 lead. Nimmo left the game after the top of the second inning because of right hamstring tightness. Rojas said Nimmo may be placed on the 10-day injured list.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Nationals: RHP Tanner Rainey (left side soreness) has not pitched since Aug. 12 for Triple-A Rochester. Martinez expects to talk with Rainey on Monday about whether he will finish the season pitching or will be shut down. Rainey was expected to be a key factor for the Nationals’ bullpen this season, but had a 7.62 ERA before being sent down.
Mets: C James McCann (back spasms) was activated Saturday. McCann had not appeared in a game since Aug. 16. C Chance Sisco, involved in a home plate collision Friday night then removed from the game, was feeling better Saturday, according to Mets manager Luis Rojas.
UP NEXT
RHP Taijuan Walker (7-9, 3.89 ERA) takes the mound for the Mets in the fourth game of the five-game series on Sunday. RHP Josiah Gray (0-2, 4.73) makes his seventh start for Washington since being acquired as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Cubs 7, Pirates 6
CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Frank Schwindel’s RBI single capped a three-run rally with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting Chicago over Pittsburgh for its fifth straight win.
Schwindel had three hits, including a solo home run. Alfonso Rivas singled home a run in the ninth that drew the Cubs within 6-5 and Rafael Ortega’s third hit of the game tied it.
Scott Effross (1-0) pitched the ninth for the win. Chris Stratton (5-1) took the loss.
Yoshi Tsutsugo homered and Wilmer Difo had two RBIs for the Pirates.
American League
Blue Jays 10, A’s 8
TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit his 100th career home run, José Berríos took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and Toronto beat Oakland for its sixth victory in seven games.
Breyvic Valera hit a two-run homer while Danny Jansen and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each had solo shots for Toronto.
Mark Canha hit a three-run homer for Oakland and finished with four RBIs. Sean Murphy added a two-run blast and Matt Chapman hit a solo shot.
Berríos (10-7) allowed three runs and four hits in 6 2-3 innings. He walked none and struck out seven.
Oakland’s Paul Blackburn (0-2) allowed four runs and nine hits in 3 2-3 innings.
Rays 11, Twins 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yandy Díaz hit one of the Rays’ franchise record-tying six homers and drove in four runs, Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 34 games and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Minnesota.
Díaz had an RBI single in the first inning and a three-run homer off Andrew Albers during a five-run second.
Franco broke a tie with Hall of Famers Mel Ott and Arky Vaughan for the third-longest streak by a player under 21 on his first-inning RBI single.
Jordan Luplow, Manuel Margot, Randy Arozarena, Nelson Cruz and Brandon Lowe also homered for Rays.
Chris Archer (1-1) allowed four runs and four hits over five innings. Dietrich Enns picked up his first career save.
Minnesota got homers from Miguel Sanó and Jorge Polanco. Albers (1-1) allowed nine runs and 10 hits, including four homers, over three innings.
Red Sox 4, Indians 3
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit an RBI single with bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Boston a win over Cleveland.
Verdugo’s two-strike hit over Daniel Johnson’s head in right field spoiled a comeback try by Cleveland, which tied with three runs in the top of the ninth.
Boston took the lead in the seventh inning when Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer, his 33rd of the season.
Bobby Bradley hit an RBI double in the top of the ninth inning, and Franmil Reyes tied the score with a two-run homer, his 25th of the season.
Adam Ottavino (5-3) got win. Bryan Shaw (6-7) took the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.