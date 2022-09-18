Dolphins Ravens Football

Miami wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) celebrates after a touchdown during Sunday’s second half against Baltimore.

 AP PHOTO

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns, four of which came during a spectacular fourth quarter, and the Miami Dolphins rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens 42-38 on Sunday.

